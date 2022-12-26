Breast Biopsy Market Size to Hit USD 1104 Million by 2027 at 10.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breast Biopsy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Breast Biopsy Market Information By Product, Technique, Guidance Technology, End-Users, And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is projected to reach USD 1104 million by 2027 at CAGR of 10.10%.

Market Synopsis

A breast biopsy is performed on a little sample of tissue extracted from the breast to ascertain whether or not cancer is present. One of the least intrusive techniques available, fine needle aspiration biopsy, is widely used for breast biopsies and leaves no scars on the breast area. The ultrasound monitor in this treatment guides the needle to the desired location in the breast. A sample of the questionable tissue is removed during the breast biopsy, and the pathologists then examine the sample. By physical examination, self-examination, or mammography, palpable lumps and abnormalities can be found; however, these methods cannot identify whether the abnormal growth is benign or malignant. Typically, a doctor may recommend a breast biopsy if she notices a lump, thickening, or questionable tissue in the patient's breast during mammography. A breast biopsy is, therefore, not the first procedure.

The alternative technique uses mammography and stereotactic needle biopsy, which uses ultrasound radiation to guide the biopsy. The ultrasound monitor guides the needle to the desired location in the breast during this procedure. In stereotactic mammography, the location of the breast tumor and the spot where the needle will be inserted to take a breast biopsy sample are identified. The patient's body will make a loud clicking noise while the sample is taken during the biopsy. Approximately 70–80% of biopsies are found to be cancer-free, yet they may show traits that make someone more likely to develop mammary carcinoma. A breast biopsy is recommended when a person exhibits symptoms including a breast lump, breast dimpling, sore breast, peeling, and nipple discharge. Since they are unpleasant and subject the patient to the psychological weight of false positive referrals, invasive surgical breast biopsy methods have proven inefficient.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 1104 Million CAGR 10.10% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Technique Type, Guidance Technology and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growth in the awareness regarding breast cancer screening programs Rising prevalence of breast cancer in recent years

Breast Biopsy Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the breast biopsy market are:

Medical Technologies LLC

STERYLAB S.r.l.

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

OncoCyte Corporation

Siemens, Medtronic

Trivitron Healthcare

ARGON MEDICAL

Danaher, Cianna Medical

United Medical Systems Inc.

Stryker

Hologic Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Breast Biopsy Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The intrusive operations have resulted in unfavorable consequences, such as considerable blood loss, surgical sepsis, and protracted recovery times. However, the development of minimally invasive procedures like image-guided biopsy has led to accurate outcomes. The growing susceptibility of women to mammary cancer throughout all countries, along with awareness programs and screenings conducted in their favor, contribute to expanding the breast biopsy market. The extensive and active research environment has contributed to the development of more precise and minimally invasive technologies for the early detection of breast cancer, which has benefitted the biopsy market growth market. The government's efforts to establish a reliable and complete environment for cancer research have facilitated the advancement of these diagnostic tools.

Additionally, favorable reimbursements have greatly improved this sector's health. The development of these diagnostic tools is hampered by the prevalence of negative side effects and infections following the biopsy. New biopsy methods and the approval of new products make minimally invasive surgeries possible. Breast biopsy market growth is mostly attributable to rising breast cancer incidence rates in recent years. Cancer cell and DNA fragment identification have been difficult in the medical field; however, the development of liquid biopsy has made it possible for doctors to precisely identify circulating tumor cells. Additionally, the method could reduce the need for surgeries and their negative side effects, such as scarring.

Market Restraints:

On the other hand, the market expansion is anticipated to be hampered by worries over product recalls. Infection risk is another issue the market for breast biopsy instruments is anticipated to face throughout the forecasting period.

COVID 19 Analysis

Due to global lockdowns that caused a decrease in the number of breast cancer screenings, the impact of COVID-19 on the market for breast biopsies at the beginning of 2021 was largely negative. The COVID-19 pandemic hurts market expansion. Breast cancer biopsy services suffered a lot of unfavorable effects from the epidemic. Hospitals, pharmacies, and diagnostic centers could not provide biopsy services due to lockdowns in various countries to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, due to the relaxation of constraints after COVID, a rise in the number of samples is anticipated.

Breast Biopsy Market Segmentation

By end-users, the market includes hospitals and labs.

By product, the market includes biopsy needles and biopsy tables.

By guidance technology, the market includes ultrasound-guided and CT-guided biopsies.

By technique type, the market includes fine needle aspiration biopsy and core needle biopsy.

Breast Biopsy Market Regional Insights

The highest market share for breast biopsies is held by North America, followed by Europe. The increase in breast cancer cases and the demand for non-invasive therapies contribute to the breast biopsy market in North America. It is anticipated that the breast biopsy market in Europe will expand profitably during the projected time. As a result of increased government funding for breast cancer research studies and the use of cutting-edge treatments, the market for breast biopsies is anticipated to expand.

The demand side of the breast biopsy market has been driven by factors including the growing susceptibility of women to mammary cancer in all nations and education campaigns and screenings conducted in their favor. The regions of Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are presently going through a period of tremendous expansion due to their increasing healthcare infrastructure.

