Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market is Projected to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2025

Raipur, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





Impact of COVID-19 on the market

In 2019, the commercial aerospace industry faced several challenges which led to significant disruption in the entire ecosystem of the aerospace industry. Grounding of B737 Max, US-china trade war, P&W 1100G engine series failure (A320neo), delayed deliveries of upcoming aircraft program (B777X), revised production rates of key aircraft programs, A350XWB and B787, due to cancellation of orders from China and other parts of the world, increase in tariffs on Airbus aircraft in the USA, and potential restrictions on the engine (GE Aviation) sales from the USA to China for C919 aircraft programs are the major challenges, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including the demand for vibration and noise control systems.

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By System Type (Active Control System [Hardware {Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, and Communication System} and Software] and Passive Control System [Isolators, Dampers, and Bearings & Others]),

(Active Control System [Hardware {Sensors, Actuators, Controllers, and Communication System} and Software] and Passive Control System [Isolators, Dampers, and Bearings & Others]), By Platform Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft [Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft], Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and Spacecraft),

(Fixed-Wing Aircraft [Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft], Rotary-Wing Aircraft, and Spacecraft), By Application Type (Cabin, Engine, Airframe, Landing Gear, and Others),

(Cabin, Engine, Airframe, Landing Gear, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World).

Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market Insights

Market Trends by Platform Type

The market is segmented into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and spacecraft. Fixed-wing aircraft is further segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft. Fixed-wing aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast period.

The year 2020 seems to be tough, owing to a host of factors such as the grounding of the B737max, the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak leading to the grounding of flights and halt of production in China, France, and Italy, increase in tariffs on Airbus aircraft by the USA, and the US-China trade war. However, the long-term outlook still seems positive with ample opportunities for the market participants.

Market Trends by System Type

The market is segmented into active control system and passive control system. Active control system is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Hardware is again segmented into sensors, actuators, controllers, and communication system. Similarly, passive control system is broken down into isolators, dampers, and bearings & others.

During the forecast period, passive control system is expected to remain the larger segment, whereas active control system is expected to remain the faster-growing system type. Passive control systems are used to reduce the vibration and noise in the mid- and high-frequency range by making the structure stiffer or via the addition of dampers in proper locations. They are used in a wide array of applications including avionics, aeroengine and its accessories such as fuel controls, pressure sensors, and oil coolers.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the fastest-growing market during the same period. The USA is to maintain its lead in the market in the coming years. However, the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in the USA is somehow denting its leadership.

COVID-19 Impact on the Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Lord Corporation (Parker-Hannifin Corporation)

Hutchinson SA, Moog Inc.

ITT Inc. (ITT Enidine, Inc.)

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

Ro-Ra Aviation System GmbH

Arkwin Industries Inc.

Shock Tech., Inc.

Terma A/S

AB SKF.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Vibration and Noise Control System Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

