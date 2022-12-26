Lexicon Gaming Announces Acquisition of GameBanshee.com, Leader in RPG Video Game Guides

DALLAS, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Gaming is pleased to announce the acquisition of GameBanshee, a video game website dedicated to RPGs and boasting a deep catalog of guides, news, and reviews. With complete walkthroughs of games like Baldur's Gate II, Knights of the Old Republic, and The Witcher III, GameBanshee is one of the best places to go for RPG fans in need of help. Its acquisition fits perfectly with Lexicon Gaming's goal of providing gaming content that puts players first.

EIP Gaming, Lexicon's current non-World of Warcraft gaming site, will be folded into GameBanshee. EIP's popular Elden Ring, Dead by Daylight, and other gaming sections will move to GameBanshee.com, which will be modernized with a new look and improved menu system. GameBanshee's current staff will all be retained, and everyone previously employed on EIP Gaming will continue their work with Lexicon Gaming at GameBanshee.

The new and improved GameBanshee.com will go live in 2023, and work is ongoing to move all of the pre-existing GameBanshee content to the new site. Upcoming projects include in-depth coverage of both Hogwarts Legacy and Sons of the Forest.

About Lexicon Gaming

Lexicon Gaming offers a multitude of tools and sites to the gaming community. From our detailed walkthroughs on EIP Gaming to our extensive catalog of player tools for World of Warcraft, Lexicon Gaming is dedicated to creating great content for hardcore gamers. With more than 2 million monthly users, 12 million monthly pageviews, and 95 million monthly ad impressions, Lexicon Gaming continues to grow while maintaining consistently high content standards.

Contact Information:

Daniel Downey

Co-Editor in Chief

daniel@lexicon.gg



Related Images











Image 1: GameBanshee Logo





GameBanshee Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment