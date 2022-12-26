Shisha Tobacco Market will value to USD 24 billion by 2029 it will grow at a CAGR of 3% till 2029 : GreyViews

Pune India, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Shisha tobacco market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Shisha tobacco market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global shisha tobacco market are FUMARI (U.S.), Haze Tobacco (U.S.), Al Fakher Tobacco Factory (UAE), SOCIALSMOKE (U.S.), Japan Tobacco Inc. (Japan), SOEX (Germany), Prince Molasses (Morocco), Romman Shisha (U.S.), Mazaya (Kuwait), Ugly Hookah (U.S.), Cloud Tobacco (U.S.), Flavors of Americas S.A. (Paraguay), Al Amir Tobacco (UAE), STARBUZZTOBACCO. (U.S.), Nakhla (Iraq), MujeebSons (India), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. (India), The Eastern Company (U.S.), ALWAHA-TOBACCO. (U.S.) among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Shisha tobacco market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Shisha tobacco offers smokers an alternative to smoking cigarettes since it is a flavorful blend of pulverized tobacco leaves with molasses or fruit juice. The same carcinogenic components found in cigarette smoke, such as tar, carbon monoxide, nitrosamines, heavy metals like lead and arsenic, acetaldehyde, and volatile organic compounds like benzene, are present in them (known human carcinogens). For those who have used shisha regularly for a number of years, these compounds offer health risks. Tobacco use has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Given that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease and smoking only makes things worse, smoking is thought to be particularly dangerous. Global patterns, however, showed that stress brought on by lockdowns merely increased spending. During this time, the number of new smokers continued to be relatively modest. The consumers who turned to heavy smoking during the epidemic are anticipated to have developed a new habit, which will be advantageous to the industry.

Scope of Shisha Tobacco Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2021-2029 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players FUMARI, Haze Tobacco, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE, Japan Tobacco Inc., SOEX, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya , Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco, STARBUZZTOBACCO., Nakhla, MujeebSons, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., The Eastern Company, ALWAHA-TOBACCO., among others

Segmentation Analysis

The Strong segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The type segment is strong, mild, and light. The strong segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Strong shisha tobacco is probably going to hold a sizable piece of the market given that more individuals are preferring to smoke shisha instead of cigarettes. As businesses in the industry innovate their product lines and offer fresh flavors and essences within the robust shisha tobacco spectrum, demand for the product is rising.

Single is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The flavor segment includes Fruit Flavor, Confectionary Flavor, Spices, Beverages, Single, and Others. The single segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Single flavors tobacco product with an extra flavor, usually a smoke flavor, is dominant. The three single-flavored shishas that are most frequently consumed for hookah smoking are apple, watermelon, and mint. This kind of shisha tobacco is primarily used by one person for personal use only.

Direct Channel is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The distribution channel segment includes Direct Channel and Indirect Channel. The direct channel segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Tobacco for hookahs can be distributed through a variety of direct channels, including specialized parlors, restaurants, pubs, and cafés that permit hookah smoking. Sharing hookah tobacco has long been a tradition, particularly among youth. As a result, adding hookah to their menu has benefited hookah cafes and restaurants. Hookah tobacco served as the center point of these settings, which contributed to the approval of its social event usage. More and more businesses throughout the globe are offering hookah tobacco, promoting this kind of tobacco consumption. Tobacco shops and hookah clubs continue to persist despite the widespread adoption of smoke-free workplace legislation in many states and cities.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the shisha tobacco include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. It is anticipated that offline infrastructure improvements and significant brand marketing campaigns by well-known firms in key markets like India, Bangladesh, China, and the Philippines will promote market expansion in this region. Businesses are also placing more emphasis on their customers by offering flavored cigarettes, which are popular with the younger generation. There are more smokers in Asia's developing countries. For instance, the National Family Health Survey data, which were produced by the Government of India in 2019–20, demonstrate that India has a comparatively large absolute number of customers, primarily as a result of its enormous population.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Shisha Tobacco Market size was valued at USD 0.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.10 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 to 2029.

When a new line of tobacco products is released, there is a little increase in both the number of smokers and the percentage of those who try the new items. Successful application of intriguing marketing strategies has led to remarkable accomplishments, market dominance maintenance, and competitiveness. For instance, aggressive marketing and advertising of particular items are targeted more specifically toward specific racial or demographic groups.

China

China’s Shisha Tobacco Market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2022 to 2029. Cafés and restaurants are anticipated to rule the market because the nation's well-established tourism industry brings in a substantial number of tourists each year. Additionally, the strict laws in the country that forbid smoking in public places may promote the sale of hookah equipment for both domestic and commercial (cafés, bars, and restaurants) usage, thereby boosting the shisha tobacco market.

India

India's Shisha Tobacco Market size was valued at USD 0.15 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.17 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2029. Hookah tobacco is commonly used in social settings with peers. Along with the social acceptance of hookah tobacco use among college and university students, peer impact on hookah initiation and use has grown. Student opinion polls indicate that hookah tobacco usage is less addictive than cigarettes, which increased hookah tobacco use by more than five times, and that students can quit using it at any time. The younger generation's insatiable desire to experiment with different smoking practices is one of the primary reasons they have decided to utilize hookah tobacco.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven by the rising popularity of hookah tobacco and the rising acceptance of it in a variety of theme-based restaurants, lounges, and cafes.

