Concrete Floor Coatings Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5.1 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Concrete Floor Coatings Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Concrete Floor Coatings Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing construction activities,

The growing significance of safety and environmental regulations,

Higher demand for concrete repair and maintenance of floor,

Abrupt increase in raw material prices.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Concrete Floor Coatings Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Material Type (Epoxy, PU, MMA, and Others),

(Epoxy, PU, MMA, and Others), By Application Type (Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others),

(Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive Manufacturing, and Others), By End-User Type (Industrial and Residential & Commercial),

(Industrial and Residential & Commercial), By Region (North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Austria, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others]).

Concrete Floor Coatings Market Insights

Market Trends by Material Type

The market is segmented into epoxy, PU resin, MMA, and others. Epoxy is expected to remain the dominant material type in the foreseen future. Epoxy coatings are preferred for all major applications because of their durability, ease of maintenance, chemical and impact resistance, and ability to prevent wear and tear.

Polyurethane remains the second dominant material type during the same period due to its flexibility, shorter curing time than epoxy, abrasion resistance, resistance to solvents and alkalis, resistance to temperature extremes and scratching, chemical and heat resistance; making it ideal for bio-medical, food processing, freezing chambers, malls, airports, and hospitals.

Market Trends by End-User Type

The market is segmented into industrial and residential & commercial. Industrial manufacturing is expected to remain the dominant end-user type in the market during the forecast period. Epoxy and polyurethane coating systems are predominantly used for industrial applications.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, Europe is estimated to be dominant in the near future. Countries, such as the UK, Germany, and France, are the main growth engines of the regional market because they are home to important companies, distributors, and contractors. There are several flooring material suppliers in the area to meet the rapidly shifting market demands. North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an increase in construction activities.

COVID-19 Impact on the Concrete Floor Coatings Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Sika AG

Covestro Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

BASF SE

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jotun

RPM International Inc.

Ardex Group

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Concrete Floor Coatings Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

