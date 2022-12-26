Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market to Reach $398.4 Million by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rubber Repair Adhesives estimated at US$275. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$398. 4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.

4% over the period 2020-2027. Hot Bond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$263.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cold Bond segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

The Rubber Repair Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$80.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
3M
Arkema
Belzona International
Eli-Chem Resins
Fourthane
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel
ITW Performance Polymers
Kronyo
LORD Corporation (Parker Hannifin)
Pioneer Adhesives
Rema Tip Top (Stahlgruber Otto Gruber AG)
Sika


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rubber Repair Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hot
Bond by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Hot Bond by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hot Bond by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cold
Bond by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Cold Bond by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cold Bond by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mining & Quarrying by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Mining & Quarrying by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mining & Quarrying by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cement & Aggregate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cement & Aggregate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement & Aggregate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conveyor Belts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Conveyor Belts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Conveyor Belts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tanks & Vessels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Tanks & Vessels by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Tanks & Vessels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipes & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Pipes & Fittings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pipes & Fittings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Bond
and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Bond
and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Bond
and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes &
Fittings and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rubber Repair Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hot Bond
and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair Adhesives
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hot Bond and Cold Bond for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining &
Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and Steel - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
End-Use - Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement &
Aggregate and Steel Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Other End-Uses, Mining & Quarrying, Cement & Aggregate and
Steel for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks &
Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Rubber Repair Adhesives by
Application - Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Repair
Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Conveyor Belts, Tanks & Vessels, Pipes & Fittings and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Repair Adhesives by Process - Hot Bond and Cold Bond -

