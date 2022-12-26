AFP ATL Composites Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.1 Billion in 2026

Raipur, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the AFP ATL Composites Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





Covid-19 impact on the Market

The incessant growth in the demand for AFP/ATL composites was ceased by the Covid-19 in 2020, causing severe changes in the demand in the near term. In numbers, the AFP/ATL composites market logged a massive decline of –33.9% in 2020, creating a lag of at least five years in the market.

AFP ATL Composites Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Resin Type (Thermoset Composites [High-Temperature Composites, Epoxy Composites, and Others] and Thermoplastic Composites [PPS, PEEK, and Others]),

(Thermoset Composites [High-Temperature Composites, Epoxy Composites, and Others] and Thermoplastic Composites [PPS, PEEK, and Others]), By Fiber Type (Carbon Composites, Glass Composites, and Aramid Composites),

(Carbon Composites, Glass Composites, and Aramid Composites), By End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Automotive, and Others),

(Aerospace, Automotive, and Others), By Automation Type (AFP Composites and ATL Composites),

(AFP Composites and ATL Composites), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)..

AFP ATL Composites Market Insights

Market Trends by Resin Type

The market is segmented as thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. Thermoset composites are expected to remain the most dominant material type in the market during the forecast period, whereas thermoplastic composite is expected to experience faster growth during the same period.

All major aircraft AFP/ATL composite applications, such as fuselage and wings, are manufactured using carbon epoxy composites. Also, thermoset composites are widely used in key automotive applications such as roof, bumper, body frame, and enclosures for a battery pack.

Market Trends by Automation Type

The market is segmented as AFP composites and ATL composites. AFP composite is expected to remain the larger and the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period.

AFP achieves greater precision over ATL and fulfills flexible part design requirements as well as can be an effective technique for shorter course placements.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for AFP/ATL composites during the forecast period. B787, F-35, B737 Max, and A220 are the growth engines of the region’s demand for AFP/ATL composites. The upcoming aircraft variant; B777x, is likely to add new revenue pockets to the region’s market. Key players in the region are Spirit AeroSystems, The Boeing Company, Northrup Grumman, etc.

COVID-19 Impact on the AFP ATL Composites Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Airbus Group SE

AVEL robotics SAS

The Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Faurecia

GKN Aerospace

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Leonardo S.p. A.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Premium Aerotech GmbH

Spirit AeroSystems

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the AFP ATL Composites Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

