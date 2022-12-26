Global Rubber Process Oil Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rubber Process Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032807/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Naphthenic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$903.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the TDAE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $496 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Rubber Process Oil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$496 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$418.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Paraffinic Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Paraffinic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$233.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$321.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Apar Industries Ltd
Avista Oil Ag
Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.
Chevron Corporation
CPC Corporation
Cross Oil
Eagle Petrochem
Ergon North & South America
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Gandhar Oil
H&R Group
HollyFrontier Corporation
HPCL
Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
LODHA Petro
Lub Line
Lukoil
Nynas
ORGKHIM Biochemical Holding
Panama Petrochem Ltd
PetroChina Company Limited
Petronas Belgium NV
Raj Petro Specialities P. Ltd.
Repsol
Royal Dutch Shell
San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.
Southwestern Petroleum Corporation
Sterlite Lubricants
Total
Vintrol Lubes Private Limited
WBF Pte Ltd
Witmans Industries Pvt. Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rubber Process Oil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Naphthenic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Naphthenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TDAE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for TDAE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for TDAE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paraffinic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Paraffinic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paraffinic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MES
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for MES by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for MES by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Rubber Process Oil Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic,
TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rubber
Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process Oil by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Naphthenic, TDAE,
Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rubber Process Oil Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rubber Process Oil by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic,
MES and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Rubber Process Oil
by Type - Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Process
Oil by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Naphthenic, TDAE, Paraffinic, MES and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
