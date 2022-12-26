New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geothermal Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377275/?utm_source=GNW





Several new exploration and production techniques are from the oil & gas (O&G) industry.



These techniques have made the viability of projects much higher, as exploration companies can locate the required heat source.



Closed-loop extraction techniques minimize the environmental impact on water tables and soil, making geothermal energy sustainable.



Financing baseload renewable energy has become much more attractive for investors.



Utilizing the heat produced by geothermal in district heating or for own use in oil & gas operations helps decarbonization.



The total installed capacity globally is estimated to increase from 15.9 GW in 2022 to 21.3 GW in 2030 at a CAGR of 3.71%. This increase will see a total investment of $11.3 billion, rising from $358 million in 2022 to $1.83 billion in 2030.

Author: Manoj Shankar

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377275/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________