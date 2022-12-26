New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Single-Stage-to-Orbit Propulsion Capability Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377272/?utm_source=GNW





Current government strategies, economic conditions, and private investments have further boosted the NewSpace sector and incentivized production for a more cost-effective space launch solution.



Therefore, single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO) has become a focus of the propulsion arm.



At present, 2 key SSTO solutions offer significant potential due to their viability, promising technological capability, and growth potential—the Aerospike engine and the SABRE engine.



Author: Shehroz Sayeed

