Global Rotation Sensors Market to Reach $117.3 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotation Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032803/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil & Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Rotation Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.6 Million by the year 2027.







Automotive Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

ams AG

Balluff GmbH

Bourns, Inc.

Hans Turck GmbH Co. and KG

Honeywell international inc.

Keyence Corporation

MTS Systems Corporation

Novotechnik U.S. Inc.

TE Connectivity;





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032803/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rotation Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Rotation Sensors Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: France Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rotation Sensors

by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: India Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IRAN

Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 106: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ISRAEL

Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Israel Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 109: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 110: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 113: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rotation Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil &

Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UAE Historic Review for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive,

Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 115: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Rotation Sensors by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 116: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Rotation Sensors by Application - Military &

Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Military & Defense, Oil & Gas,

Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture and Construction Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Rotation

Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Healthcare,

Agriculture and Construction for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AFRICA

Rotation Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032803/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________