New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Transport Security Administration (TSA) Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Assessment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377269/?utm_source=GNW





In this study, Frost & Sullivan assesses the fiscal year 2023 budget for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a US Government agency under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that aims to protect US transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce.



The study outlines the Administration’s most relevant programs and contracts.



It also identifies current trends and challenges and short- and long-term growth opportunities.



At present, the Administration is looking to update its networks, IT architecture, and information-sharing tools, which can boost its contracting activity with small businesses.



However, implementing modernization efforts and acquiring modern technologies can make the TSA incur high costs.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377269/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________