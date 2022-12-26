Global Roofing Adhesives Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW

Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR



The Roofing Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.







Silicone Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$764.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

3M

Ashland

Bostik (Arkema Group)

Derbigum Americans, Inc.

Dow Chemical Company

GAF

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company

Henry Company

Jowat

MAPEI S.p.A

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Sika AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Roofing Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Water-borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solvent-borne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Solvent-borne by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Solvent-borne by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Roofing Adhesives Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Roofing Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by Resin

Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Residential and Residential for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne

and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Water-borne, Solvent-borne and Other Technologies for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy,

Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other

Resin Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic and Other Resin Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Roofing Adhesives by Application - Non-Residential and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Non-Residential and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Roofing Adhesives by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________