Polyurethane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.6% CAGR and reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Roofing Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Silicone Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$764.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Ashland
Bostik (Arkema Group)
Derbigum Americans, Inc.
Dow Chemical Company
GAF
H.B. Fuller Company
Henkel AG & Company
Henry Company
Jowat
MAPEI S.p.A
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Sika AG
Global Roofing Adhesives Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Roofing Adhesives estimated at US$5. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
