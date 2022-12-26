New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Medical Display Market, By Device, By Panel Size, By Display Colour, By Display Technology, By End User, By Resolution, By Application, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374603/?utm_source=GNW

1-4 MP, 4.1-8 MP, Above 8 MP), By Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, Others), By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028



Europe medical display market is expected to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2024-2028.Rise in number of pathological and radiology labs along with the growing adoption of extensive technological advancements are expected to bolster the growth of the Europe medical display market in the coming years.



A medical display is a screen which is used for medical imaging.They usually come with special image-enhancing technologies to ensure consistent brightness over the lifetime of the display, noise-free images, ergonomic reading, and automated compliance with DICOM and other medical standards.



Medical Display generally come with superior image-enhancing devices to ensure consistent brightness during the period of the display, ergonomic reading, noise-free images, and compliance with DICOM and other medical standards. Furthermore, growing demand for various diagnostic procedures such as medical resonance imaging, ultrasound and X-ray coupled with surge in minimally invasive treatments are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities for Europe medical display market through 2028.

Additionally, people aged over 65 and above are highly prone to various chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, among others, are expected to propel the growth of the market.The increasing adoption of hybrid operating rooms in European hospitals and clinics is supporting the growth of Europe medical display market.



Also, the growing requirement for detailed view of ultrasound outputs by medical professionals is leading to spike in demand for medical display systems.



Europe medical display market is categorized into device, panel size, display colour, display technology, end user, resolution, application, company, and country. Based on panel size, the market can be split into under-22.9-inch panels, 23.0–26.9-inch panels, 27.0–41.9-inch panels and above-42-inch panels. Among them, 27.0–41.9-inch panel segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period owing to their suitability for wide range of applications including surgical procedures and diagnostics.



Based on resolution, Europe medical display market is segmented into up to 2 MP, 2.1-4 MP, 4.1-8 MP and above 8 MP. Among them, the 2.1–4MP segment is anticipated to dominate the market through 2028 as it is suitable for multiple applications and has decent configuration.



Major players operating in the Europe medical display market include Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco N.V., STERIS plc., Eizo Corp, Foreseeson GmbH, Hisense Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., COJE Co. Ltd., Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd., Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd., and LG Display Co., Ltd. The market players are investing on new product launches to enhance their product portfolio. They are also undergoing other growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and collaborations.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of Europe medical display market from 2018 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe medical display market from 2022 to 2028 and growth rate until 2028.

• to classify and forecast Europe medical display market based on device, panel size, display colour, display technology, end user, resolution, application, company and country.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the Europe medical display market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe medical display market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe medical display market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe medical display market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe medical display market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe medical display market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of medical display system manufacturers across Europe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the presence of all major players across Europe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Europe medical display market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services and end users for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Medical display system companies, vendors, end users, and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to medical display

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as medical display system companies, vendors, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe medical display market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Device:

o Mobile

o Desktop

o All-in-one Products

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Panel Size:

o Under-22.9-inch Panels

o 23.0–26.9-inch Panels

o 27.0–41.9-inch Panels

o Above-42-inch Panels

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Display Colour:

o Colour Display

o Monochrome Display

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Display Technology:

o LED

o TFT-LCD

o CRT

o PM-LCD

o PMOLED

o AMOLED

• Europe Medical Display Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Centres

o Community Healthcare

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Resolution:

o Up to 2 MP

o 2.1-4 MP

o 4.1-8 MP

o Above 8 MP

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Application:

o Digital Pathology

o Multi-modality

o Surgical

o Radiology

o Mammography

o Others

• Europe Medical Display Market, By Country:

o Italy

o France

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o Spain

o Belgium

o Netherlands



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe medical display market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

