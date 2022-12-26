Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market to Reach $57.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032797/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$27 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Robotics and Automation Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Hydraulic Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR
In the global Hydraulic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
ABB
Altra Industrial Motion
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
DVG Automation S.p.A.
Macron Dynamics Inc.
Misumi Group Inc.
Moog Inc.
Rockwell Automation
Rotomation
SKF Motion Technologies
SMC Corporation
Thomson Industries, Inc.
Tolomatic, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032797/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Robotics and Automation Actuators - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pneumatic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Pneumatic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydraulic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Actuation Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Actuation Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rotary by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Rotary by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Linear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Linear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Robotics and Automation Actuators Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other
Actuation Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Electric,
Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation
Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and Linear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and Automation
Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type -
Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other
Actuation Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and
Linear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type -
Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other
Actuation Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and
Linear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Actuation Type -
Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other Actuation Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Actuation Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic and Other
Actuation Types for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Robotics and Automation Actuators by Type - Rotary and
Linear - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotics and
Automation Actuators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Rotary and Linear for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032797/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market to Reach $57.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Robotics and Automation Actuators estimated at US$23. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032797/?utm_source=GNW