Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market to Reach $57.3 Billion by 2027

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.6% CAGR and reach US$27 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pneumatic segment is readjusted to a revised 14% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR



The Robotics and Automation Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 11.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Hydraulic Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR



In the global Hydraulic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DVG Automation S.p.A.

Macron Dynamics Inc.

Misumi Group Inc.

Moog Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Rotomation

SKF Motion Technologies

SMC Corporation

Thomson Industries, Inc.

Tolomatic, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robotics and Automation Actuators - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



UNITED STATES

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2022 (E)

CANADA

JAPAN

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

CHINA

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

EUROPE

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

FRANCE

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

GERMANY

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

for 2022 (E)

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

2022 (E)

REST OF WORLD

