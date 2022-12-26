Global Robotic Welding Market to Reach $14 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Welding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW

1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spot Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$8.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Arc Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Robotic Welding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Other Types Segment to Record 11.8% CAGR



In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$537.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

ABB

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

Comau S.P.A

Daihen Corporation

Denso Corporation

FANUC Corporation

IGM Robotic Systems

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ltd.

Kuka AG

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Panasonic Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robotic Welding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Spot

Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Spot Welding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Arc

Welding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Arc Welding by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electricals & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Electricals &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Metals & Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Metals & Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Robotic Welding Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 42: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,

Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 54: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc

Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &

Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,

Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,

Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robotic Welding Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,

Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years

2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 66: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,

Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,

Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals &

Machinery and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &

Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &

Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years

2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________