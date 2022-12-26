Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market to Reach $685.9 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Refueling Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032795/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gasoline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.9% CAGR and reach US$427.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 37.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $20.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37% CAGR



The Robotic Refueling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$109.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.6% CAGR.



Petrochemical Segment to Record 36.5% CAGR



In the global Petrochemical segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 36.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$58.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB

Aerobotix

Aral

Daihen Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics

Gazpromneft-Aero

Green Fueling Technologies

KUKA AG

Mine Energy Solution

Neste

Plug Power Inc.

Rotec Engineering

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Scott

Shaw Development LLC

Simon Group Holdings

Stäubli International AG

Tatsuno Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032795/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Robotic Refueling Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gasoline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Gasoline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Fuel Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Fuel Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Mining by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Robotic Refueling Systems Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Petrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Petrochemical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling Systems

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas

and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural Gas,

Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling Systems

by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals, Mining,

Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and Construction -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling Systems

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas

and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural

Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Oil & Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Robotic Refueling Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural

Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types for

the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Refueling

Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil &

Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Gasoline, Natural

Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Fuel Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Gasoline, Natural Gas, Petrochemical and Other Fuel

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Robotic Refueling Systems by Vertical - Other Verticals,

Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas and

Construction - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic

Refueling Systems by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Verticals, Mining, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Oil & Gas and Construction for the Years 2021 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032795/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________