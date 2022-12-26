Parenteral Nutrition Market Size is expected to reach at USD 10,306 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9%, Owing to Increasing Rate of Premature Births

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Parenteral Nutrition Market Size accounted for USD 6,231 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 10,306 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.



Parenteral Nutrition Market Statistics

Global parenteral nutrition market revenue was worth USD 6,231 million in 2021, with a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America parenteral nutrition market share gathered more than 39.2% in 2021

Asia-Pacific parenteral nutrition market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030

By consumer, the adult category capture over 57.7% of total market share in 2021

Rising frequency of childhood malnutrition, propels the parenteral nutrition market value



Parenteral Nutrition Market Report Coverage:

Market Parenteral Nutrition Market Parenteral Nutrition Market Size 2021 USD 6,231 Million Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast 2030 USD 10,306 Million Parenteral Nutrition Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.9% Parenteral Nutrition Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Parenteral Nutrition Market Base Year 2021 Parenteral Nutrition Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Nutrient Type, By Consumer, By End-Use, And By Geography Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Actavis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Aculife (Nirlife), Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Hospira, Inc., Grifols International S.A., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Vifor Pharma. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Parenteral Nutrition Market Overview

Parenteral nutrition (PN) items are produced by pro-pharmaceutical aggravating companies and are considered the greatest risk in pharmaceutical management since they cannot go through any form of final cleansing. The participant received incredibly complex nutritional formulas that include additives like salts, glucose, lipids, amino acids, and other essential nutrients and essential minerals. Parenteral nutrition is also known as total nutrient admixture (TNA) as well as total parenteral nutrition (TPN) when no crucial nutrition is obtained through other routes, and partial parenteral nutrition (PPN) when nourishment is also partially enteric. When regulated via vein accessibility in an extremity rather than a focal vein as in central venous nutrition, it may be referred to as PPN.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Trends

Continuous development in fertility rates and premature births will augment the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Increasing awareness of parenteral nutrition via non-profit and government initiatives has resulted in increased demand for preventive medicine in the global patient population, and hence parenteral nutrition goods. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, for example, diabetes, in recent years, and increasing trends of malnutrition around the globe, fundamentally fuel interest in various parenteral nutrition products around the world. Furthermore, rising fertility rates and a higher proportion of premature births might boost market demand during the forecast years.

The high prevalence of chronic illnesses, for example, the disease, is depended on to promote the use of parenteral administration through chemotherapeutic sessions even though this therapy mode causes a basic lack of nourishment, appetite, and vigor. Parenteral nutrition effectively solves these concerns in chemotherapy individuals and people with other chronic diseases where oral nourishment is either impossible or insufficient. Parenteral nutrition successfully overcomes the risk of gastronomic discomfort in this method, contributing to its growing popularity. Despite the fact that this is an intrusive operation, the risks of contaminating the organization and publicizing such events may limit the market's growth to a modest extent.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Segmentation

The global parenteral nutrition market has been segmented by acumen research and consulting based on nutrient type, consumer, and end-use. By nutrient type, the segment is separated into carbohydrates, single dose amino acid solution, vitamins & minerals, trace elements, and parenteral lipid emulsion. According to the parenteral nutrition market forecast, the single dose amino acid solution category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of consumer, the market is categorized into adult, children and newborns. Moreover, the market is split into clinics, hospitals, homecare, and others, based on the end-use. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide parenteral nutrition market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to a parenteral nutrition industry analysis, North America leads the market in 2021. The US market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast time range. The United States represents a significant provincial market share desired by Canada. Due to increasing human operational costs, increased public awareness of parenteral nutrition products, and the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the region will experience profitable growth. Enhancing the national insurance regime, establishing and expanding the medical center area, and the proximity of real industry participants, such as B. Braun, with rapidly expanding business led by universal pediatric nutritionists, will increase local market share. As a result, the previous factors mentioned will drive parenteral nutrition market expansion.

The market in the Asia-Pacific is likely to be driven by factors such as the high prevalence of chronic renal disease in densely populated countries like China and India, rapid advancements in social insurance, increased access to medical facilities, and rising per capita consumption of human services in the region. The vast base of pharmaceutical organizations in countries like India, Japan, and China further drives the industry in the region. Developing economies and the expansion of pharmaceutical markets in nations such as China, Indonesia, Singapore, India, Taiwan, and Malaysia are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific market. Increasing preterm birth rates, which cause malnutrition, are driving the use of parenteral nutrition in the Asia-Pacific region.

Parenteral Nutrition Market Players

Some of the prominent Parenteral Nutrition market companies are Actavis, Inc., Aculife (Nirlife), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Grifols International S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Inc., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Vifor Pharma.

