EDF:Information regarding the voting rights and shares (Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)

26 December 2022
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)
Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|13 December 2022
|3,887,718,420
|Number of theoretical voting rights:
6,552,185,857
|Number of exercisable voting rights:
6,551,297,346
*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.
