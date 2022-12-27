OKX Partners with DappRadar to Make Decentralized Applications Easily Accessible

OKX is improving accessibility and discovery of decentralized applications with the integration of DappRadar’s API



OKX Web3 Wallet users can now access their portfolios directly through DappRadar

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today announced a strategic partnership with DappRadar, a global app store for decentralized applications (DApps), to offer OKX users new ways to connect, discover, and interact with Web3.

OKX has integrated DappRadar’s API into its platform, broadening the DeFi and GameFi applications that are discoverable with OKX’s DApp discovery tool. Further, the OKX Web3 Wallet is now available on DappRadar as a default connection option, enabling users to seamlessly access their web3 portfolios while shopping for DApps.

Haider Rafique, Global Chief Marketing Officer, OKX, said: "OKX is committed to giving our users the best web3 experience, and making DApps more accessible underscores this. We’re excited to be working with DappRadar in broadening our customers’ DApp discovery and making app store and wallet interactions seamless.”

This integration marks the first step in the strategic partnership between OKX and DappRadar, with the companies planning to continue collaboration in driving adoption of web3 technology.

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 20 million global customers, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading apps for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also a presenting partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond the OKX trading app, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for users looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.