Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size is Expected to Reach at USD 451.5 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.5%, Owing to Growing Applications in Healthcare Sector

TOKYO, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size accounted for USD 22.6 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 451.5 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Statistics

Global augmented reality and virtual reality market revenue was worth USD 22.6 billion in 2021, with a 38.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Asia-Pacific augmented reality and virtual reality market share gathered more than 35.4% in 2021

According to study, the rise of AR/VR technology in the United States alone will produce 2.3 million jobs over the next few years.

By component, the hardware category capture over 61.2% of total market share in 2021

Growing acceptance in the military and defense industries, propel the augmented reality and virtual reality market value



Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/148

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Report Coverage:

Market Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size 2021 USD 22.6 Billion Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Forecast 2030 USD 451.5 Billion Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 38.5% Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Base Year 2021 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Device Type, By Revenue, By Technology, By Platform, By Device Application, And By Geography Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Oculus VR, EON Reality, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Laster Technologies, Magic Leap, Inc., CyberGlove Systems LLC, Vuzix Corporation, Google Inc., Augmented Pixels Co., Innovega Inc., Facebook Inc., NIVIDIA Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Overview

The market for augmented reality and virtual reality significantly widens the spectrum of daily tasks that connected devices may assist with, including information search, commerce, as well as other activities, while virtual reality enables users to travel the world from the convenience of their homes. VR technology generates a simulated environment for its consumers, allowing them to perceive the real presence of gaming.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Trends

The key drivers of the market are the expanding use of the internet and the booming video game sector. The AR & VR market will rise rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing uses of virtual reality and augmented reality in sectors such as retail, entertainment, healthcare, media, aerospace, manufacturing, and defense. Furthermore, governments across the world are encouraging the use of different technologies and new technologies to aid the automotive industry and manufacturing sectors to thrive. In addition, for on-site improvements and digitalization, commercial and business solutions are highly dependent on AR technology. As a result, such aspects are responsible for increased market share.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Segmentation

The global augmented reality and virtual reality market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on device type, component, technology, platform, and device application. By device type, the segment is separated into augmented reality devices (head-up displays (HUD), head-mounted displays (HMD), and handheld devices), and virtual reality devices (head-mounted displays (HMD), projects & displays wall, and gesture control devices (GCD)).

In terms of component, the market is categorized into hardware, and software. According to the augmented reality and virtual reality market forecast, the hardware category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into marker-based augmented reality, marker-less augmented reality, and virtual reality technology. In terms of platform, the market is classified into mobile, PC, console, and others. Moreover, the market is split into augmented reality application (commercial, tourism, e-learning, e-commerce & marketing applications, medical, consumer, aerospace & defense, and others), and virtual reality application (commercial, aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer, medical, and others), based on the device application.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide augmented reality and virtual reality market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an industry review of augmented and virtual reality, the Asia-Pacific area is the fastest-growing market. The expanding consumer segment in nations like Japan, South Korea, and China is responsible for ARVR's growth. The growing need for ARVR in sectors such as medicine, entertainment, real estate, aerospace & military, and education is also propelling the worldwide augmented reality and virtual reality market forward. Furthermore, as the demand for mobile phones and portable devices grows, augmented reality and virtual reality innovation are becoming increasingly popular among computer game and handheld device producers. ARVR technology is utilized in the defense and aerospace industries to display information such as aircraft speed, horizon line, and altitude. ARVR technology is utilized in clinical teaching, different medical devices, and wellness monitoring systems in the healthcare industry.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/148

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Players

Some of the prominent augmented reality and virtual reality market companies are Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Vuzix Corporation, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Laster Technologies, CyberGlove Systems LLC, Google Inc., Innovega Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NIVIDIA Corporation, EON Reality, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Augmented Pixels Co., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

Which region held the largest share in Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

Who is the largest end user Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market?

What will be the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market value in 2030?



Browse More Research Topic on ICT Related Reports:

The Global HR Payroll Software Market Size accounted for USD 23,489 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 52,867 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size accounted for USD 27 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 176 Billion by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Audiobooks Market size Accounted for USD 4,159 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 33,538 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 26.5% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com