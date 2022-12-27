Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 27 April 2022, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that a share buyback programme of DKK 5.0 billion had been initiated as a result of the sale of Codan Denmark. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 03 July 2023.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 19 December 2022 to 23 December 2022:

  Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
19 December 2022  100,000 162.77 16,277,000
20 December 2022  110,000 162.65 17,891,500
21 December 2022  100,000 163.92 16,392,000
22 December 2022  100,000 164.48 16,448,000
23 December 2022  100,000 164.53 16,453,000
Accumulated for the period 510,000-83,461,500
Accumulated under the programme 19,429,000-3,149,035,590

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 20,554,057 treasury shares corresponding to 3.140% of the total share capital.

 

