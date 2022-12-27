The Worldwide Dolomite Mining Industry is Projected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dolomite Mining Market By Mineral type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dolomite mining market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2.7 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Dolomite is a type of limestone, a sedimentary rock containing large amounts of the mineral dolomite. Calcium magnesium carbonate, calcite, aragonite, and dolomite make up around 2% of the crust of the earth. Crystals of dolomite are colorless, white, buff, pinkish, or blue.

Granular dolomite is found in rocks and is light to dark grey, tan, or white. Dolomite crystals are translucent or almost opaque.. Dolomite is the predominant component of dolostone and dolomite marble. As it includes magnesium metal and magnesia, dolomite is used to create refractory bricks (MgO).



Dolomite is used in glass industry to improve and enhance process parameters and end product qualities in a wide range of application. It is often used as an aggregate of both cement & bitumen and sometimes as a flux also, it improves the viscosity of the glass melt and increases the scratch resistance and chemical resistance of the glass.

It is used in agriculture owing to high nutrition value, it helps in maintaining the PH of soil that is why it is also called dolomitic lime or dolomitic limestone. It is used in a variety of application, including steelmaking, rubber, mining, and in agriculture for the production of fertilizers, which drives the Dolomite mining market.



However, fluctuating prices and replacement of dolomite as an igneous rock, which contains olivine mineral, could also hamper the dolomite mining market. Moreover, the harmful influence in the aquatic environment of dolomite products, which is also the most prevalent pollutants for any water environment, is also expected to hinder the market growth. Demand for dolomite has increased in the construction industry and in steel making as well as in glass industry. It provides rigidity, stability, and high viscosity and hence is in more demand.

The Dolomite mining market is segmented on the basis of mineral type, type, application, and region .On the basis of mineral type, the market is categorized into calcined dolomite and sintered dolomite. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into construction, agriculture, animal feed, ceramics & glass, iron & steel, and others. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major players operating in the global Dolomite mining market are Arihant Min chem, Calcinor, Carmeuse, E. Dillon & Company, Essel Mining & Industries Limited, Imerys, JFE Mineral Co., Ltd, Lhoist, Liaoning Beihai Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Longcliffe, Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd., Nordkalk Corporation, Omya AG, RHI Magnesita GmbH, Sibelco. Other players operating in the Dolomite mining market are Infrasors Holding Ltd., Aruna Dolomite Mines, Inca mining.



