Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 19, 2022 to Friday December 23, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)219,143 3,806,989,385
19 December 202276114,628.357411,132,180
20 December 202277414,624.082711,319,040
21 December 202278615,045.712511,825,930
22 December 202278515,332.828012,036,270
23 December 202279315,599.949612,370,760
Total 19-23 December Friday3,899 58,684,180
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*4,13415,051.041462,221,005
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)40,288 593,139,687
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)227,176 3,927,894,570
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)962,666 17,594,317,558
19 December 20223,01614,852.617744,795,495
20 December 20223,10814,853.716246,165,350
21 December 20223,13215,281.475147,861,580
22 December 20223,18815,562.903149,614,535
23 December 20223,15215,844.362349,941,430
Total 19-23 December Friday15,596 238,378,390
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*12,50115,284.5900191,072,660
Bought from the Foundation*3,93915,284.528660,205,758
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)160,726 2,420,016,349
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)994,702 18,083,974,366

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,344 A shares and 862,852 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 27 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

