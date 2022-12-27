Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 19, 2022 to Friday December 23, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|219,143
|3,806,989,385
|19 December 2022
|761
|14,628.3574
|11,132,180
|20 December 2022
|774
|14,624.0827
|11,319,040
|21 December 2022
|786
|15,045.7125
|11,825,930
|22 December 2022
|785
|15,332.8280
|12,036,270
|23 December 2022
|793
|15,599.9496
|12,370,760
|Total 19-23 December Friday
|3,899
|58,684,180
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|4,134
|15,051.0414
|62,221,005
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|40,288
|593,139,687
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|227,176
|3,927,894,570
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|962,666
|17,594,317,558
|19 December 2022
|3,016
|14,852.6177
|44,795,495
|20 December 2022
|3,108
|14,853.7162
|46,165,350
|21 December 2022
|3,132
|15,281.4751
|47,861,580
|22 December 2022
|3,188
|15,562.9031
|49,614,535
|23 December 2022
|3,152
|15,844.3623
|49,941,430
|Total 19-23 December Friday
|15,596
|238,378,390
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|12,501
|15,284.5900
|191,072,660
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,939
|15,284.5286
|60,205,758
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|160,726
|2,420,016,349
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|994,702
|18,083,974,366
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 195,344 A shares and 862,852 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.66% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 27 December 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
