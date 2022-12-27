$5.4+ Billion Worldwide Handwriting Digital Pens Industry to 2031 - Rising Need to Digitize Businesses is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Handwriting Digital Pens Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global handwriting digital pens market.



The global handwriting digital pen market is expected to grow from $3.39 billion in 2021 to $3.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The handwriting digital pen market is expected to grow to $5.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Major players in the handwriting digital pens market are Apple Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Google LLC, Hanvon Technology, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Lenovo, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Wacom Co. Ltd., Doxper, DNS Overseas (XP-Pen), Seiko Epson Corporation, Insignia.



The handwriting digital pens market consists of sales of handwriting digital pens products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a battery-operated writing instrument that helps the user to digitally capture a handwritten note or drawing. This comes with a USB that helps in uploading handwritten notes to personal computers.



The usage types of handwriting digital pens include PC, tablets, and smartphones. Handwriting digital pens are used on a PC just as the mouse on a desktop. This is used as a pointing device, used to navigate the tabs, read the content, and others. These are also applied in BFSI, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, education, retail, and others.



North America was the largest region in the handwriting digital pens market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the handwriting digital pens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing need to digitize businesses is expected to propel the growth of the handwriting digital pen market. The increase in digitalization is the main factor in the rise of businesses around the world. Digitalization in business has a massive impact on innovations, the handwriting digital pen is one such innovation, which helps in converting handwritten analog information into digital data, which is utilized in various applications.

According to International Data Corporation, a provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, global spending on the digital transformation (DX) of business practices, products, and organizations is forecast to reach $2.8 trillion in 2025, more than double the amount allocated in 2020. Therefore, the growing need to digitize businesses is driving the growth of the handwriting digital pen market.



Recent developments that usually include, various innovations and new product launches are key trends in gaining popularity in the handwriting digital pens market. Many companies are developing new products to provide an enhanced experience to their customers.

For instance, in 2020, India based digital pen solution company, Doxper announced the launch of a new product called an AI-powered digital pen and encoded paper solution. This new product is helping healthcare professionals in digitalizing patient records, ensuring the real-time, accurate data is digitalized.



The countries covered in the handwriting digital pens market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.71 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $5.41 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Handwriting Digital Pens Market Characteristics



3. Handwriting Digital Pens Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Handwriting Digital Pens



5. Handwriting Digital Pens Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Handwriting Digital Pens Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Segmentation By Usage, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

PC

Tablet

Smartphone

6.2. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Media And Entertainment

Education

Retail

Other Applications

6.3. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Segmentation By Platform Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Android

IOS

Window

6.4. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Camera Digital Pen

Accelerometer Digital Pen

Trackball Digital Pen

Others

7. Handwriting Digital Pens Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Handwriting Digital Pens Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

