Global Glass Tableware Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

The "Glass Tableware Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global glass tableware market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global glass tableware market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global glass tableware market from 2022 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the glass tableware market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global glass tableware market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global glass tableware market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global glass tableware market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global glass tableware market. Key players operating in the global glass tableware market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global glass tableware market profiled in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Key Trends Analysis

5.2.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.2.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.3. Key Market Indicators

5.3.1. Overall Tableware Market Overview

5.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5. Value Chain Analysis

5.6. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.8. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.8.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

5.8.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Global Glass Tableware Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), by Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Dinnerware

6.1.1.1. Plates & Bowls

6.1.1.2. Trays

6.1.1.3. Others (Spoons, Forks, etc.)

6.1.2. Drinkware

6.1.2.1. Glasses

6.1.2.2. Mugs

6.1.2.3. Jugs

6.1.2.4. Others (Pitchers, Kettles, etc.)

6.1.3. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Type



7. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Quality

7.1. Global Glass Tableware Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), by Quality, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Low

7.1.2. Standard

7.1.3. Premium

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Quality



8. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-use

8.1. Global Glass Tableware Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), by End-use, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. Residential

8.1.2. HoReCa

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by End-use



9. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Global Glass Tableware Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), by Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2031

9.1.1. Online

9.1.1.1. E-commerce

9.1.1.2. Company-owned Websites

9.1.2. Offline

9.1.2.1. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.1.2.2. Speciality Stores

9.1.2.3. Other Retail Stores

9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Distribution Channel



10. Global Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

10.1. Global Glass Tableware Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), by Region, 2017 - 2031

10.1.1. North America

10.1.2. Europe

10.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.1.5. South America

10.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region



11. North America Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Europe Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Asia Pacific Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast



15. South America Glass Tableware Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape

16.1. Market Player - Competition Dashboard

16.2. Market Share Analysis (%), 2021

16.3. Company Profiles (Details - Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Financial/Revenue, Strategy & Business Overview, Sales Channel Analysis, Size Portfolio)

16.3.1. Lenox corporation

16.3.1.1. Company Overview

16.3.1.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.1.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.1.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.1.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.1.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.2. World Kitchen LLC

16.3.2.1. Company Overview

16.3.2.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.2.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.2.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.2.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.2.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.3. ARC International S.A.

16.3.3.1. Company Overview

16.3.3.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.3.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.3.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.3.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.3.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.4. Anchor Hocking LLC

16.3.4.1. Company Overview

16.3.4.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.4.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.4.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.4.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.4.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.5. Libbey Inc.

16.3.5.1. Company Overview

16.3.5.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.5.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.5.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.5.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.5.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.6. Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

16.3.6.1. Company Overview

16.3.6.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.6.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.6.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.6.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.6.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.7. Bormioli Rocco Group

16.3.7.1. Company Overview

16.3.7.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.7.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.7.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.7.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.7.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.8. LaOpala R.G. Ltd.

16.3.8.1. Company Overview

16.3.8.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.8.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.8.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.8.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.8.6. Size Portfolio

16.3.9. Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG (WMF)

16.3.9.1. Company Overview

16.3.9.2. Sales Area/Geographical Presence

16.3.9.3. Financial/Revenue

16.3.9.4. Strategy & Business Overview

16.3.9.5. Sales Channel Analysis

16.3.9.6. Size Portfolio



17. Key Takeaway

