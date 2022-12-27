Worldwide Wearable Injector Devices Industry to 2029 - Featuring Sorrel Medical, Enable Injections, Medtronic and Insulet Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Injector Devices Market Report by Application, by Product, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The wearable injector devices market size is estimated to be USD 5,213.4 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.75% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes and growing number of difficult-to-transport biologics in the pipeline for new medications are projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, demand for alternate drug delivery methods and increased costs are expected to restrain the market growth.

By Application

Based on application, the market is categorized into diabetes, oncology, autoimmune disorder, cardiovascular diseases, and others. In 2021, the oncology accounted for the highest revenue share due to widespread prevalence of malignancy.



By Product



On the basis of product, the market is categorized into reusable and disposable. In the global market, the disposable segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to its reusability and reduced medical waste creation.



Regional Markets In 2021



North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the wearable injector devices market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising prevalence of persistent infections, an ideal repayment scenario, and the presence of substantial market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Wearable Injector Devices



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2.Market Restraint

4.3.Market Opportunities

4.4.Market Trends

4.5.Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1.Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2.PESTEL Analysis

5.3.Value Chain Analysis

5.4.SWOT Analysis

5.5.Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Wearable Injector Devices Market

6.1.COVID-19: Overview

6.2.COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3.COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Application

7.1.Diabetes

7.1.1.Diabetes Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2.Oncology

7.2.1.Oncology Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3.Autoimmune Disorder

7.3.1.Autoimmune Disorder Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4.Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4.1.Cardiovascular Diseases Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.5.Others

7.5.1.Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by Product

8.1.Reusable

8.1.1.Reusable Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2.Disposable

8.2.1.Disposable Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1.Regional Market Trends

9.2.Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



10. North America Wearable Injector Devices Market



11. Europe Wearable Injector Devices Market



12. Asia Pacific Wearable Injector Devices Market



13. Latin America Wearable Injector Devices Market



14. MEA Wearable Injector Devices Market



15. Competitor Analysis

15.1.Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2.Competitive Mapping

15.3.Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4.Major Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

16.1.Ypsomed(Switzerland)

16.1.1.Company Snapshot

16.1.2.Company Overview

16.1.3.Financials

16.1.4.Application Benchmarking

16.1.5.Recent Developments

16.2.Amgen(California)

16.2.1.Company Snapshot

16.2.2.Company Overview

16.2.3.Financials

16.2.4.Application Benchmarking

16.2.5.Recent Developments

16.3.Subcuject(Denmark)

16.3.1.Company Snapshot

16.3.2.Company Overview

16.3.3.Financials

16.3.4.Application Benchmarking

16.3.5.Recent Developments

16.4.Enable Injections(Ohio)

16.4.1.Company Snapshot

16.4.2.Company Overview

16.4.3.Financials

16.4.4.Application Benchmarking

16.4.5.Recent Developments

16.5.Medtronic Plc(Ireland)

16.5.1.Company Snapshot

16.5.2.Company Overview

16.5.3.Financials

16.5.4.Application Benchmarking

16.5.5.Recent Developments

16.6.Insulet Corporation(US)

16.6.1.Company Snapshot

16.6.2.Company Overview

16.6.3.Financials

16.6.4.Application Benchmarking

16.6.5.Recent Developments

16.7.United Therapeutics Corp (Us)

16.7.1.Company Snapshot

16.7.2.Company Overview

16.7.3.Financials

16.7.4.Application Benchmarking

16.7.5.Recent Developments

16.8.CeQur SA(Switzerland)

16.8.1.Company Snapshot

16.8.2.Company Overview

16.8.3.Financials

16.8.4.Application Benchmarking

16.8.5.Recent Developments

16.9.Sensile Medical (Switzerland)

16.9.1.Company Snapshot

16.9.2.Company Overview

16.9.3.Financials

16.9.4.Application Benchmarking

16.9.5.Recent Developments

16.10.ATS Automation (Canada)

16.10.1.Company Snapshot

16.10.2.Company Overview

16.10.3.Financials

16.10.4.Application Benchmarking

16.10.5.Recent Developments

16.11.West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc(US)

16.11.1.Company Snapshot

16.11.2.Company Overview

16.11.3.Financials

16.11.4.Application Benchmarking

16.11.5.Recent Developments

16.12.Tandem Diabetes Care(US)

16.12.1.Company Snapshot

16.12.2.Company Overview

16.12.3.Financials

16.12.4.Application Benchmarking

16.12.5.Recent Developments

16.13.Valeritas(US)

16.13.1.Company Snapshot

16.13.2.Company Overview

16.13.3.Financials

16.13.4.Application Benchmarking

16.13.5.Recent Developments

16.14.Sonceboz(Switzerland)

16.14.1.Company Snapshot

16.14.2.Company Overview

16.14.3.Financials

16.14.4.Application Benchmarking

16.14.5.Recent Developments

16.15. Noble(US)

16.15.1.Company Snapshot

16.15.2.Company Overview

16.15.3.Financials

16.15.4.Application Benchmarking

16.15.5.Recent Developments

16.16.Others Prominent Players



17. Conclusion & Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzyc6f