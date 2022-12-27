Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Report to 2031 - Players Include 3M, General Electric, CeramTec, Coorstek and Kyocera

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ceramic Matrix Composites Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ceramic matrix composites market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global ceramic matrix composites market reached a value of nearly $5,737.39 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $5,737.39 million in 2021 to $9,519.75 million in 2026 at a rate of 10.66%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.87% from 2026 and reach $16,678.06 million in 2031.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand for consumer electronics, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rise in disposable income and increased demand for air travel. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were coronavirus pandemic and increasing costs.



Going forward, high demand for lightweight automobiles, increasing demand for electric vehicles, increasing demand for portable electronic devices using ceramic matrix composites and increasing demand from the medical industry will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ceramic matrix composites market in the future include stringent government regulations and restrictions on free trade.



The ceramic matrix composites market is segmented by type into oxide/oxide, carbon/silicon carbide, carbon/carbon and silicon carbide/silicon carbide. The oxide/oxide market was the largest segment of the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by type, accounting for 42.41% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the silicon carbide/silicon carbide segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 11.44% during 2021-2026.



The ceramic matrix composites market is segmented by category into short fiber, long continuous fiber and whiskers. The long continuous fiber market was the largest segment of the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by category, accounting for 44.25% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the whiskers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by category, at a CAGR of 11.42% during 2021-2026.



The ceramic matrix composites market is segmented by production method into powder dispersion, reactive melt infiltration, polymer impregnation and pyrolysis, gaseous infiltration, chemical vapor infiltration, sol-gel and other production methods.

The polymer impregnation and pyrolysis market was the largest segment of the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by production method, accounting for 27.27% of the total in 2021. Going forward, the polymer impregnation and pyrolysis segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by production method, at a CAGR of 11.21% during 2021-2026.



The ceramic matrix composites market is also segmented by end-use industry into aerospace and defense, automotive, energy and power, electricals and electronics and other end-use industries.

The aerospace and defense market was the largest segment of the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by end-use industry, accounting for 45.98% of the total in 2021. Going forward, energy and power segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by end-use industry, at a CAGR of 11.31% during 2021-2026.



North America was the largest region in the ceramic matrix composites market, accounting for 32.09% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Asia Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ceramic matrix composites market will be North America and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.18% and 11.10% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.12% and 7.05% respectively.



The global ceramic matrix composites market is fragmented, with a small number of large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 25.72% of the total market in 2021. The market concentration can be attributed to the high barriers to entry in terms of high costs associated with the research and development of ceramic matrix composites and the stringent regulations set up by the regulatory authorities.

3M Company was the largest competitor with 8.51% of the market, followed by General Electric Company with 4.90%, CeramTec GmbH with 3.96%, Coorstek, Inc. with 2.61%, Kyocera Corporation with 1.67%, Ube Industries Ltd with 1.61%, SGL Carbon Company with 1.26%, Rolls-Royce plc with 1.06%, Applied Thin Films Inc with 0.09%, and Ultramet with 0.04%.



The top opportunities in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by type will arise in the oxide/oxide segment, which will gain $1,496.02 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by category will arise in the long continuous fiber segment, which will gain $1,518.29 million of global annual sales by 2026.

The top opportunities in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by production method will arise in the polymer impregnation and pyrolysis segment, which will gain $1,097.45 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the ceramic matrix composites market segmented by end-use industry will arise in the aerospace and defense segment, which will gain $1,676.26 million of global annual sales by 2026. The ceramic matrix composites market size will gain the most in the USA at $1,421.31 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the ceramic matrix composites market include focus on technological advancement, focus on partnerships and collaborations, focus on 3D printing technology, focus on creating new, innovative solutions, focus on R&D activities and focus on manufacturing geopolymer matrix composites.



Player-adopted strategies in the ceramic matrix composites market include focus on providing good quality ceramic matrix composites at low prices through the launch of new products, focus on reducing the fuel consumption and emissions of aircraft engines through partnerships and collaborations, focus on providing high-performance metal-free materials through innovative product launches, focus on strengthening business operations through strategic investments and focus on business expansions.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the ceramic matrix composites companies to focus on technological advancements, adopt 3D printing technology, launch innovative products, increase focus on geopolymer matrix composites, expand in emerging economies, offer competitive prices, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on fast-growing end-use industries.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $5737.39 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16678.06 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Market Segmentation By Type

6.3.1. Oxide/Oxide

6.3.2. Carbon/Silicon Carbide

6.3.3. Carbon/Carbon

6.3.4. Silicon Carbide/Silicon Carbide

6.4. Market Segmentation By Category

6.4.1. Short Fiber

6.4.2. Long Continuous Fiber

6.4.3. Whiskers

6.5. Market Segmentation By Production Method

6.5.1. Powder Dispersion

6.5.2. Reactive Melt Infiltration

6.5.3. Polymer Impregnation and Pyrolysis

6.5.4. Gaseous Infiltration

6.5.5. Chemical Vapor Infiltration

6.5.6. Sol-Gel

6.5.7. Others Production Methods

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-Use Industry

6.6.1. Aerospace and Defense

6.6.2. Automotive

6.6.3. Energy And Power

6.6.4. Electrical And Electronics

6.6.5. Other End-Use Industries



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Technological Advancement

7.2. Strategic Collaborations And Partnerships

7.3. Three-Dimensional (3D) Printing Technology in Composites and Ceramics

7.4. Innovative Products

7.5. Increasing Investments In R&D

7.6. Adoption of Geopolymer Matrix Composites



8. Global Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 - 2021, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2016 - 2021

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 - 2021

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 - 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2021 - 2026

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 - 2026



9. Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)



10. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, Segmentation By Category, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10.3. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, Segmentation By Production Method, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)

10.4. Global Ceramic Matrix Composites Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic And Forecast, 2016 - 2021, 2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Million)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvhdo6

