Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Report 2022 to 2031 - Players Include MasterCard, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, Honda Global and Hyundai Motor

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vehicle Payment Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global in-vehicle payment services market.



The global in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow from $3.08 billion in 2021 to $3.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The in-vehicle payment services market is expected to grow to $5.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the in-vehicle payment services market are MasterCard, The Mercedes-Benz Group, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC, Honda Global, Hyundai Motor Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Amazon, Google, International Business Machines Corporation, Telenav Inc, Xevo Inc, CarPay Diem Cerence Inc, and Gentex Corporation.



The in-vehicle payment services market consists of sales of in-vehicle payment services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that enable payments from the vehicles. In-vehicle payment services allow car owners to make purchases directly from their dashboards, eliminating the need for a smartphone or other device, as the vehicle handles the transactions.



The main modes of payment in in-vehicle payment services are QR code or RFID, app-based or e-wallet, credit or debit card-based, and others. QR codes or RFID tags are used for paying through scanning the QR codes or RFID tags. Radio waves are used by RFID tags to communicate the data they contain and make payments.

The different forms include embedded systems, tethered systems, and integrated systems and involve various vehicle types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVS), heavy commercial vehicles (HCVS), and automated guided vehicles. The several applications include shopping, gas or charging stations, food and beverages, toll collection, parking, and other applications.



North America was the largest region in the in-vehicle payment service market in 2021. The regions covered in the in-vehicle payment service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The in-vehicle payment services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides in-vehicle payment services market statistics, including in-vehicle payment services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an in-vehicle payment services market share, detailed in-vehicle payment services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the in-vehicle payment services industry. This in-vehicle payment services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing preference for contactless payments is significantly driving the growth of the in-vehicle payment services market. Due to the COVID pandemic, there was a huge shift towards contactless payments, which was further supported by the advanced and flawless support from the payment systems.

For instance, according to UK Finance, in November 2021, the total value of contactless transactions reached £17.7 billion (USD 19.96 billion), up from £9.9 billion (USD 11.84 billion) and 155.3% higher than £6.9 billion (USD 7.6 billion) in November 2019. Therefore, the increasing preference for contactless payments is expected to propel the growth of the in-vehicle payments market going forward.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the in-vehicle payment services market. Major companies operating in the in-vehicle payments market are focused on bringing advancements in technologies to strengthen their position.

For instance, in May 2021, Hyundai, a South Korea-based automotive manufacturer, developed an in-car payment system that would debut in its upcoming all-electric Ioniq 5 crossover, allowing drivers to find and pay for electric vehicle charging, parking, and food. This advanced payment system, which combines the benefits of electric car charging with normal in-vehicle purchases, aids in the development of new revenue streams and provides users with features typically associated with smartphones.



In September 2021, JP Morgan, a US-based financial services organization, acquired Volkswagen's payments business for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, JPMorgan plans to rename and invest in the payments company, as well as grow its mobility-focused payment operations. Volkswagen Payment Systems GmbH is a Germany-based company that creates and coordinates payment solutions for parking, car sharing, tolls, and fuel.



The countries covered in the in-vehicle payment service market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.47 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $5.04 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Characteristics



3. In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On In-Vehicle Payment Services



5. In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Payment, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

QR Code or RFID

App-Based or e-Wallet

Credit or Debit Card-Based

Other Modes

6.2. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Segmentation By Form Factor, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Embedded System

Tethered System

Integrated System

6.3. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Automated Guided Vehicles

6.4. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Shopping

Gas or Charging Stations

Food and Beverages

Toll Collection

Parking

Other Applications

7. In-Vehicle Payment Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global In-Vehicle Payment Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9353k

Attachment