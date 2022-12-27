Worldwide Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Industry to 2033 - Featuring Hello Baby, Baby2Body, Glow Nuture and Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market by Device, Application, Platform, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2022-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care market size is estimated to be USD 238.94 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.47% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
Rapidly expanding health awareness among women, proactive creation of women's health technology solutions, and surge in digital literacy combined with enhanced internet connectivity are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, increasing healthcare demands of women around the world and introduction of FemTech entrepreneurial initiatives are other factors supporting the market growth. However, lack of awareness is expected to hinder the growth.
Increasing healthcare demands of women around the world is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. It is pushing software developers to create tools that significantly promote self-awareness, self-evaluation, and empowerment.
Approximately 61.4% of health tech developers are creating digital health products to deal with women's health challenges, according to estimates from 2021 Pulsar TRAC. The core of the digital women's healthcare industry is technological development, which is built on the backbone of electronic medical records, analytics, mobile applications, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing technologies.
Introduction of femtech entrepreneurial initiatives is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period. According to a 2020 FemTech Revolution article, there were approximately 50 new femtech companies formed in 2020-21. Digital women's health startups also witness a large increase in funding & investments of 105% in 2020.
Market innovation is being supported by the rising awareness of digital healthcare and the fundamental requirements of expectant mothers. Women may track their health and well-being, get information on a variety of health conditions, and get solutions to health questions due to the innovative solutions that are being delivered on a variety of mobile platforms.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the pregnancy tracking and postpartum care market are Ovia, Hello Baby, Baby2Body, Glow Nurture, Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth, Baby Bump, Pregnancy Tracker, Contraction Tracker, and Pregnancy+.
To achieve a competitive edge, these companies are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.
For instance, in 22 different languages, Flo Health Inc. launched the Flo menstrual and pregnancy monitoring app. The software provides customized daily informational content and the ability for users to track pregnancies and monitor foetal progress. Additionally, companies are taking the risk of developing post-partum depression solutions.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including device, application, and platform from 2023 to 2033.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Introduction: Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraint
4.3. Market Opportunities
4.4. Market Trends
4.5. Market Challenges
5. Market Environment Analysis
5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis
5.2. PESTEL Analysis
5.3. SWOT Analysis
6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
7. Market Analysis by Device
7.1. Tablets
7.1.1. Tablets Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
7.2. Smartphones
7.2.1. Smartphones Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
7.3. Others
7.3.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
8. Market Analysis by Application
8.1. Pre-partum
8.1.1. Pre-partum Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
8.2. Post-partum
8.2.1. Post-partum Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
9. Market Analysis by Platform
9.1. iOS
9.1.1. iOS Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
9.2. Android
9.2.1. Android Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
9.3. Others
9.3.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)
8. Regional Market Analysis
9. North America Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
10. Europe Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
11. Asia Pacific Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
12. Latin America Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
13. MEA Pregnancy Tracking And Postpartum Care Market
14. Competitor Analysis
14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2022
14.2. Major Recent Developments, 2019-2022
15. Company Profiles
15.1. Ovia
15.1.1. Company Snapshot
15.1.2. Company Overview
15.1.3. Financial Analysis
15.1.4. Product Benchmarking
15.1.5. Recent Developments
15.2. Hello Baby
15.2.1. Company Snapshot
15.2.2. Company Overview
15.2.3. Financial Analysis
15.2.4. Product Benchmarking
15.2.5. Recent Developments
15.3. Baby2Body
15.3.1. Company Snapshot
15.3.2. Company Overview
15.3.3. Financial Analysis
15.3.4. Product Benchmarking
15.3.5. Recent Developments
15.4. Glow Nurture
15.4.1. Company Snapshot
15.4.2. Company Overview
15.4.3. Financial Analysis
15.4.4. Product Benchmarking
15.4.5. Recent Developments
15.5. Hypnobirthing: Calm Birth
15.5.1. Company Snapshot
15.5.2. Company Overview
15.5.3. Financial Analysis
15.5.4. Product Benchmarking
15.5.5. Recent Developments
15.6. Baby Bump
15.6.1. Company Snapshot
15.6.2. Company Overview
15.6.3. Financial Analysis
15.6.4. Product Benchmarking
15.6.5. Recent Developments
15.7. Pregnancy Tracker
15.7.1. Company Snapshot
15.7.2. Company Overview
15.7.3. Financial Analysis
15.7.4. Product Benchmarking
15.7.5. Recent Developments
15.8. Contraction Tracker
15.8.1. Company Snapshot
15.8.2. Company Overview
15.8.3. Financial Analysis
15.8.4. Product Benchmarking
15.8.5. Recent Developments
15.9. Pregnancy+
15.9.1. Company Snapshot
15.9.2. Company Overview
15.9.3. Financial Analysis
15.9.4. Product Benchmarking
15.9.5. Recent Developments
16. Conclusion
17. Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrzhv0