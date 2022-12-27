Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Report to 2029 - Rising Number of Drug Approvals and Clinical Trials Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analytical Laboratory Services Market Analysis by Service Type, by Test Type, by End-Users, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An increase in market players' investment in analytical testing, rising number of drug approvals and clinical trials, initiatives of the government to improve analytical testing capacities, the rising cost of drugs and medical products, and rising need for advanced analytical testing services are some of the primary market drivers.

However, expensive advanced analytical labs, regular laboratory costs for drug development, and limitations in the analysis of new complex products are expected to restrain the market growth.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America had the greatest share of the market due to the growing number of clinical trials, the significant investment in quality testing, the strong regulatory situation, and the region's well-established government testing facilities. However, during the projection period, Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest CAGR.

This can be contributed to the region's rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry, an increase in the number of highly competitive and highly fragmented pharmaceutical companies, increased government spending to establish new laboratories, and increased government spending on healthcare in Asian countries.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the analytical laboratory services market are Syneos Health (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Covance (a subsidiary of laboratory corporation of america holdings) (US), Wuxi Apptec (China), SGS S.A (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Federal Institute for Drugs & Medical Devices (bfarm) (Germany), European Medicines Agency (European Union), Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (India), Evotec se (Germany), Agenzia italiana del farmaco - aifa (italy), Bioagilytix Labs (US), Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc. (US), and ALS Limited (Australia).

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including service type, test type, and end-users from 2022-2029.

