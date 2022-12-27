Global Ophthalmology PACS Market Report to 2030 - Market Players are Involved in Advancing Technologies for Ophthalmic Care Driving Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology PACS Market, by Type, by Delivery Model, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is a medical imaging technology used in healthcare organizations. A PACS has diverse types of data and databases, which are usually stored in different formats.
They contain demographic, images, and Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) data. Image data may be treated as objects while patient data may be stored as script.
Having access to a patient's most recent clinical pictures, medical reports, and history digitally helps speed up, enhance care and improve therapy. Digital access can advance patient safety and save healthcare facility and the patient's time and money.
PACS has four machineries which include hardware imaging machines, a secure network for the transmission and exchange of patient pictures, mobile device for viewing, processing, and interpreting images, and electronic records for storage and retrieving images and related reports.
Market Dynamics
Market players are involved in advancing technologies for ophthalmic care, which is further expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period.
For instance, on April 6, 2022, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, a medical technology company, displayed medical viewpoints from global experts whose experiences support the importance of integrating devices, data, and software applications. New integrated ophthalmic workflows allow to create a digital environment where connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence, and safe management of data are redesigned for patient care.
Updated guidelines by regulatory bodies for securing Picture Archiving and Communication System is also expected to drive the growth of the global ophthalmology PACS market over the forecast period.
For instance, in September 2019, the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) had updated guidelines for securing PACS such as improve flexibility in the network infrastructure with controlling a capability of a person trying to harm the computers device or systems of the healthcare delivery organization and controlling the unauthorized movement of files within the healthcare delivery organization by official system operators as well as it analyzes the actions and detect malware throughout the ecosystem and also NCCoE protects sensitive data. Increasing security for protecting PACS data is expected to boost the global ophthalmology PACS market growth.
