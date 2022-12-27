Global Machinery Leasing Market 2022 to 2028 - Featuring AerCap, Aggreko, Ahern Rentals and Air Lease Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machinery Leasing Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global machinery leasing market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.

The practice of leasing heavy machinery construction equipment instead of purchasing the machines has proven beneficial for all sizes of companies and businesses across the globe.

This has led to the robust growth of the global machinery leasing market. The major growth is observed in the sectors such as transport, energy and power, agriculture and among others. In addition, taking machines on leasing is a cost-effective approach and beneficial also, as the consumer faces lower maintenance costs and fewer technical charges.

Adding to this, purchasing machines and equipment required heavy down payments that reduces the huge amount of capital from key operating expenses. It also, adds expenditures such as tax, insurance, licensing, and storage cost, among others. The major factors driving the growth of the market include, growth in the number of Special Economic Zone(SEZ), hydroelectric projects, dams highway projects, metro construction, has opted the option of machinery leasing to, as a result, the demand for the market has grown at a significant rate.



Moreover, the machinery leasing industry has suffered under a recession-plagued economy, as a result, the industry has to face a shortage of consumer demand resulting in a reduction in the final output. The result leads to a decrease in construction activities, which in turn impacts the overall machinery leasing market during pandemic period.



The global machinery leasing market is segmented based on construction machinery rental, the key factor propelling the growth of the segment is the expanding residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors has led to increasing in the demand for construction machinery rental in the global machinery leasing market. Moreover, increasing investments in the construction of expressways, bridges, metros, and the concept of development of smart cities, owing to increasing population and urbanization augmented to fuel the growth of the construction machinery rental segment.



Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is witnessed to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industries, growth in the number of rental services as contractors and dealers are opting for rentals to reduce the operational and maintenance cost, and a growing number of infrastructure projects in the region, accelerate the growth of the machinery leasing market in the Asia-Pacific.



The major companies serving the global machinery leasing market include AerCap, Aggreko Ltd., Ahern Rentals, Air Lease Corp., Ashtead Group Plc., Fuyo General Lease Co. Ltd., Tokyo Century Corp., United Rentals Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Maxim Crane Works L.P.,and others.

The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2020, Core Scientific announced a partnership with Arctos Capital, which has provided an initial $1.8 million in equipment lease financing for the client's purchase of new-generation Bitmain S19 Antminers, for the mining industry and strengthen core scientific position in the north-American mining space.

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global machinery leasing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global machinery leasing market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global machinery leasing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. AerCap

3.1.1.1. Overview

3.1.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.1.4. Recent Developments

3.1.2. Ashtead Group Plc.

3.1.2.1. Overview

3.1.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.2.4. Recent Developments

3.1.3. Fuyo General Lease Co. Ltd.

3.1.3.1. Overview

3.1.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.3.4. Recent Developments

3.1.4. Tokyo Century Corp.

3.1.4.1. Overview

3.1.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4.4. Recent Developments

3.1.5. United Rentals Inc.

3.1.5.1. Overview

3.1.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.5.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Key Players



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Machinery Leasing Market, by Type

5.1.1. Heavy Construction Machinery Rental

5.1.2. Commercial Air, Rail, and Water Transportation Equipment Rental

5.1.3. Mining, Oil And Gas

5.1.4. Forestry Machinery

5.1.5. Equipment Rental

5.2. Global Machinery Leasing Market, by Mode

5.2.1. Online

5.2.2. Offline



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. South Korea

6.3.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Aggreko Ltd

7.2. Ahern Rentals

7.3. Air Lease Corp.

7.4. Aktio Corp.

7.5. General Electric Co.

7.6. H & E equipment Services Inc.

7.7. Herc Rentals Inc.

7.8. Konamoto Co. Ltd.

7.9. Loxam

7.10. Maxim Crane Works L. P.

7.11. Net Jets Aviation Inc.

7.12. Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.

7.13. Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

7.14. Sandhills Global Inc.

7.15. Sarens Bestuur NV

7.16. TDR Capital LLP

