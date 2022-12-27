Worldwide Head-up Display Industry to 2028 - Rising Consumer Preferences for Luxury and Highly Technology Integrated Cars Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Head-up Display Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global head-up display market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

A head-up display (HUD) is a digital, transparent image of a vehicle's dashboard information that is projected on the windshield. It is especially designed to keep a driver's eyes and attention on the road. Using a HUD proactively reduced any kind of distractions or accidents.

Moreover, the HUD assist a convenient way to check the speed, outside temperature, warning signals, and indicators for navigation. Further, certain vehicles has also connected with Bluetooth feature to receive notification of incoming calls, emails, text messages, and also have the option to listened music.

The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing sales of automobiles both passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles in which HUD is installed. Along with the growing consumer preferences for luxury and highly technology integrated cars that are equipped with advanced display and other safety features. Owing to this driving factors, the demand for global head-up display is projected to show a notable growth in the coming years.



The global head up display market is segmented based on type, application, and technology.. Based on type, the market is sub-divided into conventional head-up display, and augmented reality head-up display. Based on application the market is sub-segmented into video generators, projectors/projection unit, and display units software.

The projection unit is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years, owing to its higher demand in ends user industries such as aviation, and the military. The projection unit is equipped with an optical collimator, a convex lens, and cathode ray tube light, which produced an image where the light is collimated and allows to detect the field of view and the projected the infinity image. On the basis of technology, the market is sub-segmented into CRT, MEMS, LCD, DLP, and others.



Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific proved to be the region accountable for the major share of the market, due to the presence of prominent market players, which has contributed to the market growth by introducing technological advancements in a head-up display such as scanning lasers which project all types of images and videos, along with google glass which uses a voice interface to performs tasks such as computing, communication, and navigation. The advent features offered by the market players have boosted the growth of the head up display market in the Asia-Pacific region.



The major companies serving the global head up display market Corning Inc., Elbit Systems, Micro Vision Inc., Panasonic Corp. of North America, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Thales Group, Visteon Corp., Collins Aerospace, Continental AG., Wayray, Pioneer Corp., and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, funding, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, iin January 2022, Panasonic unveiled its Augmented Reality HUD(AR HUD) 2.0, the first to include a patented eye-tracking system(ETS). This innovation is enabled by infrared camera packaged projects and optics, which eliminates the need for the standalone driver-facing camera. Placing the IR camera within the AR HUD aids in monitoring and detecting drowsiness, impairment, and distractions occur during driving.

