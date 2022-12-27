The Worldwide Check Weighing Machines Industry is Projected to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Check Weighing Machines Market By Product Type, By Capacity, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global check weighing machines market size was valued at $3,596.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5,746.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Check weighing machines are automatic and manual weight measure machines, which are used to measure the weight of the product at the end of manufacturing process.

These machines have various weight capacity such as up to 12 kg, 12 to 60 kg and above 60 kg check weighing machines. Different weight capacities are used in various different industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, logistics and packaging and others.



With the rapid development of technology and Internet of Things, many enterprises and manufacturing industries implement check weight machines to save time and labor costs and to online monitor the real-time data. Moreover, rise in population in Asia-Pacific, North America and European countries will expand pharmaceuticals and foods & beverages manufacturing industries. As a result, such factors are expected to drive the global check weighing machines market growth.



In addition, various key players in the global market are implementing various strategic moves such as product launch, product development, business expansion and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and business to various other countries.

For instance, in October 2021, Avery Weigh-Tronix has launched the ZK830, a high resolution QuartzellT digital scale, which can be set up as a dedicated counting scale, dedicated checkweigher or standalone bench balance. Such factors are expected to boost the check weighing machines market.



The market is segmented on the basis of type, capacity, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into automatic, semi-automatic and manual. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into up to 12 kg, 12 to 60 kg and above 60 kg.

On the basis of application, the market is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceutical logistics & packaging and others. Region-wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherland, Sweden and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Nigeria and Rest of LAMEA).



Competition Analysis

The key players that operating in the check weighing machines market are ALL-FILL INC, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Bizerba, Cardinal Scale, Dibal, Doran Scales, Inc., General Measure, Hardy Process Solutions, Inc., Imanpack, Ishida Co. Ltd., Loma Systems - A Division of ITW, Mettler Toledo, Precia Molen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Varpe, WIPOTEC-OCS GmbH and YAMATO-Scale GmbH.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $3596 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5746.8 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v4m6lb

