Europe Micro Lending Market Report 2022: Germany Leads the Way with Well-Developed and Inclusive Microlending Sector

The Europe Micro Lending Market should witness market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Aspiring business owners are becoming more eager to collaborate with microlenders. Fewer business owners are able to take out credit cards, borrow against their homes' value, or meet the requirements for standard bank loans, yet there is still a demand for funding. Some microlenders have a clearer goal of attempting to fight poverty by enabling people.



Most microlenders require loan beneficiaries to attend training on business ideas, marketing, and financial planning in addition to assessing applicants' credit ratings. As business owners expand their companies, helping them help themselves is a larger goal of this education process. A lot of microlenders are more focused on development.



Although micro lending is viewed as an asset with the potential for returns by investors, its primary objective is to support small business owners who would otherwise be unable to obtain financing for the establishment, growth, or expansion of their enterprise. Microloans are used by investors to diversify their portfolios among various debt instruments and loans while generating greater rates of return.



Germany's financial services sector is very well-developed and inclusive. Despite the expansion of corporate finance through capital markets, bank loans remain the most popular form of financing for firms in Germany, particularly the small- and medium-sized industries. Germany's universal banking system allows its more than 1,679 banks, savings banks, and network of 25,800 branches to all accept deposits from customers, provide loans to them, and engage in securities trading.



The Germany market dominated the Europe Micro Lending Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,325.9 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 12.9% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Service Provider

Banks

Micro Finance Institutes (MFIs)

By End-user

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

Solo Entrepreneurs & Individuals

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Funding Circle Limited (Funding Circle Holdings plc)

On Deck Capital, Inc. (Enova International, Inc.)

American Express Kabbage Inc. (American Express Company)

LendingClub Bank (LendingClub Corporation)

Zopa Bank Limited

Biz2Credit, Inc.

Lendio, Inc.

Bluevine Capital, Inc.

Fundera, Inc. (NerdWallet)

StreetShares, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Micro Lending Market, by Service Provider

1.4.2 Europe Micro Lending Market, by End-user

1.4.3 Europe Micro Lending Market, by Country

1.5 Research Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Micro Lending Market



Chapter 4. Europe Micro Lending Market by Service Provider

4.1 Europe Banks Market by Country

4.2 Europe Micro Finance Institutes (MFIs) Market by Country



Chapter 5. Europe Micro Lending Market by End-user

5.1 Europe Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Market by Country

5.2 Europe Solo Entrepreneurs & Individuals Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Micro Lending Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

