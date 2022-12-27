Global Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market to 2031 - Players Include 3M, Alfa Laval, American Air Filter and Critical Process Filtration

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Food and Beverages Filtration System Market By System Type, By Products Types, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial foods and beverages filtration system market size was valued at $1,098.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,911.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.



In industrial foods & beverages production, filtering primarily functions as a technique that preserves flavor and quality of foods and beverages while minimizing contamination from a product by eliminating contaminants.

Furthermore, expansion of the industrial food & beverage filtration market is aided by increase of food-borne diseases brought on by consumption of tainted food items produced in unclean settings without the use of adequate filtering systems. Market share is probably driven by rise in customer desire for eating packaged, healthier food items.

Acceptance of the product is expected to be accelerated by rise in consumer knowledge for benefits of organic fruit juices and non-alcoholic drinks.



In additional, various government food and safety rules and laws for hygiene, labeling, packaging of food which also include health concern, color, ingredients ad microbiological requirements are driving the industrial food and beverages filtration system market.

For example, the Food and Drug Administration U.S. (FDA), which is responsible for public health by ensuring safety & hygiene of foods & beverages. Similarly, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is responsible for manufacturing, storing, and distribution of foods & beverages and ensure proper public health and food consumption. As a result, such government rules and regulations in the foods & beverages sector is expected to drive the market growth.



Furthermore, expansion of food & beverages manufacturing facilities around the world creates growth opportunities for industrial foods & beverages filtration system. For instance, in April 2022, Mars Wrigley has invested $175 million in its Topeka, Kansas, chocolate candy plant, with plans to expand production of Snickers and begin manufacturing Milky Way and 3 Musketeers bars. As a result, such factors create lucrative growth opportunities in the industrial foods & beverages filtration system market.



The market is segmented on the basis of system type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of system type, the market is divided into liquid filtration system air filtration system. On the basis of product type, it is divided into dust collector, cartridge collector, baghouse filter, basket centrifuges, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into beverages, foods & ingredients, dairy, and others.

Region wise, the market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The key players that operating in the industrial foods & beverages filtration system market are 3M Co., Alfa Laval AB, American Air Filter Co. Inc., Critical Process filtration inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd., GEA Group AG, Graver Technologies LLC, KRONES AG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Pall Corporation, Mott Corporation, Aqseptence Group, Universal Filtration, and Donaldson Company, Inc.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2022 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the industrial foods & beverages filtration system market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The industrial foods & beverages filtration system market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key players with in industrial foods & beverages filtration system market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial foods & beverages filtration system industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1098.1 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1911.5 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: INDUSTRIAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY SYSTEM TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Liquid filtration system

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Air filtration system

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: INDUSTRIAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCTS TYPES

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Dust collector

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Cartridge collector

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Baghouse filter

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Basket centrifuges

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: INDUSTRIAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Beverages

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Food and ingredients

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Dairy

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: INDUSTRIAL FOOD AND BEVERAGES FILTRATION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 3M Co.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Alfa Laval AB

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Eaton Corp. Plc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 GEA Group AG

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Graver Technologies LLC

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Krones A

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Parker Hannifin Corp.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Dorstener Wire Tech

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Critical Process Filtration Inc.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 pall corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.11 Filter Concept Pvt. Ltd.

9.11.1 Company overview

9.11.2 Company snapshot

9.11.3 Operating business segments

9.11.4 Product portfolio

9.11.5 Business performance

9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.12 Mott Corporation

9.12.1 Company overview

9.12.2 Company snapshot

9.12.3 Operating business segments

9.12.4 Product portfolio

9.12.5 Business performance

9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.13 Aqseptence Group

9.13.1 Company overview

9.13.2 Company snapshot

9.13.3 Operating business segments

9.13.4 Product portfolio

9.13.5 Business performance

9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.14 Universal Filtration

9.14.1 Company overview

9.14.2 Company snapshot

9.14.3 Operating business segments

9.14.4 Product portfolio

9.14.5 Business performance

9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.15 Donaldson Company, Inc.

9.15.1 Company overview

9.15.2 Company snapshot

9.15.3 Operating business segments

9.15.4 Product portfolio

9.15.5 Business performance

9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsipjk

Attachment