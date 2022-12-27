Global Rheometers and Viscometers Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rheometers and Viscometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032784/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Viscometers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$754.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rheometers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $244.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Rheometers and Viscometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$244.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$207.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Anton Paar
Bartec Group
Brookfield Engineering Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Ametek Inc)
Cannon Instrument Company
Dynisco
Emerson
GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd
Goettfert
Hydramotion
Lamy Rheology Instruments
Petroleum Analyzer Company LP (PAC LP)
Shimadzu Corporation
Spectris
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Waters Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rheometers and Viscometers - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
