Global RF Semiconductors Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RF Semiconductors estimated at US$2. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.

| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker

Lyon, FRANCE

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RF Semiconductors Industry"
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Filters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Power Amplifiers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $675.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR

The RF Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$675.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$634.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

Switches Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR

In the global Switches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$300.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$451 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Analog Devices
Cree
Macom
Maxim Integrated
Mercury Systems
Microchip Technology
Murata Manufacturing
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor
Qorvo
Qualcomm
RFHIC
RichWave
Skyworks
STMicroelectronics
Sumitomo Electric Drives Innovations
TDK Electronics
Teledyne
Texas Instruments
Toshiba


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
RF Semiconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
