Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 December 2022

FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 January 2023

Effective from 1 January 2023, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023:

Capped bonds

Bonds with 6% cap

DK0004717204, (40C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0004717394, (30C), maturity in 2036, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0004908068, (ANNOA), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0004908142, (ANN), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0009759664, (33D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0009759748, (43D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

DK0009771289, (21E), maturity in 2031, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.0680% pa

DK0009771362, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.3215% pa

DK0009771529, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4736% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 5% cap

DK0004717634, (30C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.6764% pa

DK0004717717, (30C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0004718012, (40C), maturity in 2037, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0004718285, (40C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.6764% pa

DK0004909033, (ANN), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0004909116, (ANNOA), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0009760407, (32D), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.6764% pa

DK0009761488, (33D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0009761561, (43D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0009788689, (21G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.5243% pa

DK0009789141, (21H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.3215% pa

DK0009789224, (21H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.3215% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 4% cap

DK0004718368, (30C), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0009508822, (22H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.8893% pa

DK0009511883, (22H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.4939% pa

DK0009762296, (32D), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.7271% pa

DK0009796351, (22H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.1187% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 3% cap

DK0009515959, (22H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.0000% pa

DK0009537334, (22H), maturity in 2034, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.0000% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 1.5% cap

DK0009516098, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 1.5000% pa

DK0009526725, (22H), maturity in 2030, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 1.5000% pa

Capped bonds

Bonds with 1% cap

DK0009523540, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 1.0000% pa

DK0009526055, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 1.0000% pa

DK0009531212, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 1.0000% pa

Uncapped bonds

DK0004923109, (CB6 OA), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.315% pa

DK0009524787, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9459% pa

DK0009527962, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.7431% pa

DK0009531139, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.8242% pa

DK0009533697, (32H), maturity in 2024, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.7431% pa

DK0009534588, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9459% pa

DK0009536286, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9256% pa

DK0009538068, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.1689% pa

DK0009538142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.0777% pa

DK0009538308, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 2.9159% pa

DK0009541799, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 January 2023: 3.0777% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

