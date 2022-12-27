Global Retinal Implants Market to Reach $89.5 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Implantable Miniature Telescope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$51.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Argus II segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Retinal Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Retina Implant Alpha AMS Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR



In the global Retina Implant Alpha AMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Abbott Vascular

Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.

Bionic Vision Australia

Drager Medical GmbH

Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.

Nano Retina

Philips Healthcare

Pixium Vision SA

Retina Implant AG

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

VisionCare, Inc.

Visus Technology, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Retinal Implants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implantable Miniature Telescope by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Implantable Miniature

Telescope by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Argus

II by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Argus II by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retina Implant Alpha AMS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Retina Implant Alpha AMS

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Retinal Implants Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 12: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 13: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 14: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 16: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 18: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 19: China 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 20: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 24: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: France 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 28: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 30: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retinal

Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature Telescope,

Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Implantable

Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 32: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retinal

Implants by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant

Alpha AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Retinal Implants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 36: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Retinal Implants by Product Type - Implantable Miniature

Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha AMS and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Retinal Implants

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Implantable Miniature Telescope, Argus II, Retina Implant Alpha

AMS and Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________