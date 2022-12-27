New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retinal Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032777/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Implantable Miniature Telescope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$51.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Argus II segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Retinal Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.
Retina Implant Alpha AMS Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR
In the global Retina Implant Alpha AMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Abbott Vascular
Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.
Bionic Vision Australia
Drager Medical GmbH
Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
Nano Retina
Philips Healthcare
Pixium Vision SA
Retina Implant AG
Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
VisionCare, Inc.
Visus Technology, Inc.
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
Global Retinal Implants Market to Reach $89.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Retinal Implants estimated at US$48. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89. 5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.
