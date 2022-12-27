Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Increased Demand from the Garment Industry Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global textile dyes market is expected to grow from $8.18 billion in 2021 to $8.72 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.57%. The textile dyes market is expected to reach $11.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.59%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the textile dyes market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in textile dyes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increased demand in the garment industry is expected to propel the textile dye market. The garment industry has a significant raw material base that includes all types of natural and synthetic fibre dyes, which has helped it achieve global prominence. These apparel industries are consumer-based, contributing to the economy by providing trade along the clothing and garment production and value chain.

Such growing global business and the use of natural and synthetic fibre dyes in various garments applications lead to the increasing demand for textile dyes. According to a report published in February 2022 by Obrelo, a Russia-based drop shipping company, the fashion industry grew by 18.4 % in 2021, with sales figures for 2022 forecast at $473.42 billion. Therefore the increasing demand in the garment and fashion industry will drive the textile dyes market.



New technology is a key trend gaining popularity in the textile dyes market. The textile dyes sector is constantly innovating and adopting new advanced dying technologies to become a more sustainable industry. The use of nanotechnology to create more scientific clothing, such as fire-repellent, self-cleaning, and water-repellent clothes, has resulted in significant advancement in the textile industry. These advancements in textile manufacturing technology will enable textile material and product dying markets to use more sustainable and advanced dying technology. Major companies operating in the textile dyes sector are focused on new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, In April 2020, Alchemie technology, a UK-based manufacturer of unique digital materials fabrication technologies, launched Alchemie Endeavour, a waterless smart dying technology. This waterless smart dying uses advanced digital manufacturing technology to achieve a breakthrough in cost structure, supply chain capability, and fabric colouration for sustainability. Endeavour employs advanced digital colourant application and fixation technology to provide fabrics with single pass roll-to-roll solid colours.



