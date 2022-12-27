Global Resuscitation Devices Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resuscitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032776/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airway Management Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the External Defibrillators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Resuscitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
Convective Warming Blankets Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Convective Warming Blankets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$949.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
3M
Ambu
Cardinal Health
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Flexicare
GE Healthcare
Intersurgical
Karl Storz
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic
Mindray Medical
Nihon Kohden
Physio-Control
ResMed Inc.
Salter Labs
Smiths Medical
Teleflex
Verathon
Vyaire Medical
ZOLL Medical Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Resuscitation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
