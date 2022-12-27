Global Resuscitation Devices Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resuscitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032776/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Airway Management Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the External Defibrillators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Resuscitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Convective Warming Blankets Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Convective Warming Blankets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$949.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

3M

Ambu

Cardinal Health

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Flexicare

GE Healthcare

Intersurgical

Karl Storz

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Mindray Medical

Nihon Kohden

Physio-Control

ResMed Inc.

Salter Labs

Smiths Medical

Teleflex

Verathon

Vyaire Medical

ZOLL Medical Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032776/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Resuscitation Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Airway Management Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Airway Management Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

External Defibrillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for External Defibrillators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Convective Warming Blankets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Convective Warming

Blankets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Adult by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Adult by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pediatric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Pediatric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac Centers by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals, ASCs &

Cardiac Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pre-Hospital Care Settings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Pre-Hospital Care

Settings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2021 & 2027



Table 21: World Resuscitation Devices Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management Devices,

External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets and Other

Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Airway

Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming

Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult

and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac

Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation Devices by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 78: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management

Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective

Warming Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Adult and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs &

Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Resuscitation Devices Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management

Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective

Warming Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Adult and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs &

Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 90: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Product - Airway Management

Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective

Warming Blankets and Other Products for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by Patient Type - Adult and Pediatric -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by Patient Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Adult and Pediatric for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resuscitation Devices by End-Use - Hospitals, ASCs &

Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Resuscitation

Devices by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals, ASCs & Cardiac Centers, Pre-Hospital Care Settings

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032776/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________