Research Report on Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Industry 2023-2032: Research Report on Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Industry 2023-2032: Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions and Pollution Bolsters Sector

An electric vehicle is a vehicle that uses electrical energy to power its passage. It is a new energy vehicle and is subdivided into battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCEVs) according to the power source.



Southeast Asia's electricity is currently highly dependent on thermal power, with the proportion of thermal power accounting for about 80%. For Southeast Asian countries, the promotion of electric vehicles is conducive to reducing carbon emissions and environmental pollution. Coupled with the generally low per capita car ownership in Southeast Asian countries, the priority development of electric vehicles has become the choice of many countries.



According to the publisher's analysis, the economic levels of the 10 Southeast Asian countries vary greatly, with Singapore being the only developed country with a per capita GDP of about US$73,000 in 2021. While Myanmar and Cambodia will have a GDP per capita of less than US$2,000 in 2021.

The population and minimum wage levels also vary greatly from country to country, with Brunei, which has the smallest population, having a total population of less than 500,000 people in 2021, and Indonesia, which has the largest population, having a population of about 275 million people in 2021. The most economically advanced countries in Southeast Asia do not have a legal minimum wage, with the actual minimum wage exceeding US$400 per month (for foreign maids), while the lowest minimum wage level in Myanmar is only about US$93 per month.



South Korea's Hyundai Motor's newly built electric car auto plant in Indonesia has started official production in 2022. Swedish car brand Volvo announced in March 2022 to assemble cars in Malaysia. Germany's Mercedes-Benz Group plans to set up an electric car assembly plant in Thailand starting in 2022.



The Chinese auto brands SAIC, Great Wall Motor, Chery, Dongfeng, Geely and Chang'an have been selling electric cars in Southeast Asia one after another, with Great Wall Motor having built a plant in Thailand to produce both fuel and electric cars, with an annual capacity of 80,000 units already.



Malaysian car company Fieldman announced in early 2022 a partnership with China's Chang'an Automobile to invest RM1 billion (about US$227 million) to set up a plant in Melaka to produce electric vehicles. Chinese car company Geely, for its part, acquired Malaysian car brand Proton in 2017 and plans to produce electric cars.



With the development of manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia, there have been gradually foreign companies set up electric vehicle manufacturing enterprises in Southeast Asia to reduce costs. Southeast Asia is gradually becoming an important electric vehicle production base and consumer market.



The publisher expects the Southeast Asian electric vehicle market to maintain growth during the period 2023-2032.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Analysis of the Electric Vehicle Industry in Singapore

1.1 Development Environment of Singapore's Electric Vehicle Industry

1.1.1 Geography

1.1.2 Population

1.1.3 Economy

1.1.4 Singapore Manufacturing Minimum Wage

1.2 Singapore Electric Vehicle Industry Operation 2018-2022

1.2.1 Singapore Electric Vehicle Production Status

1.2.2 Sales Status of Electric Vehicles in Singapore

1.2.3 Singapore Electric Vehicles Import and Export Status

1.3 Analysis of Major Electric Vehicle Manufacturers in Singapore



2 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in Thailand



3 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in the Philippines



4 Malaysia Electric Vehicle Industry Analysis



5 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Industry Analysis



6 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in Vietnam



7 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in Myanmar

8 Brunei Electric Vehicle Industry Analysis



9 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in Laos

10 Analysis of Electric Vehicle Industry in Cambodia



11 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Industry Outlook 2023-2032

11.1 Analysis of Factors Affecting the Development of Electric Vehicle Industry in Southeast Asia

11.1.1 Favorable Factors

11.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

11.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicles Industry Supply Forecast 2023-2032

11.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Market Demand Forecast 2023-2032

11.4 Impact of COVID -19 Epidemic on Electric Vehicle Industry





