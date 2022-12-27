Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Market to Reach $23.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032772/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027. Air Purifying Respirators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Supplied Air Respirators segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Respiratory Protection Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

3M

Aero Pro

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Protection (Avon Rubber)

Bio-Medical Devices Intl

Bullard, MSA Safety Incorporated

Delta Plus Group

Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Dynamic Safety International

Gentex Corporation,

Globus EMEA FZE

Greenline

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

Intech

Johnson Controls

KCWW

Moldex-Metric

Ocenco, Incorporated

Polison Corporation

Prestige Ameritech

uvex group

Venus Safety & Health





