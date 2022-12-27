Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resistance Bands Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Exercise Bands, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pull Up Bands segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $292.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Resistance Bands market in the U.S. is estimated at US$292.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$481.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.8 Million by the year 2027.







Therapy Bands Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR



In the global Therapy Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$145.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$249.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Bodylastics International Inc.

Fit Simplify

Fitness Anywhere LLC

Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)

Prosource

Reehut

Rogue Fitness

Sequential brands group Inc.

TheraBand

Wacces

Xtreme Bands

Zaj Fit





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Resistance Bands - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exercise Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Exercise Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Exercise Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pull

Up Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pull Up Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pull Up Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Therapy Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapy Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapy Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Health & Sports Clubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Health & Sports Clubs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Health & Sports Clubs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Individual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individual by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Resistance Bands Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull

Up Bands and Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline

and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports

Clubs and Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Health & Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________