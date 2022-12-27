Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resistance Bands Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Exercise Bands, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pull Up Bands segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $292.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Resistance Bands market in the U.S. is estimated at US$292.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$481.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$319.8 Million by the year 2027.
Therapy Bands Segment to Record 8.7% CAGR
In the global Therapy Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$145.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$249.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Black Mountain Products Inc.
Bodylastics International Inc.
Fit Simplify
Fitness Anywhere LLC
Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)
Prosource
Reehut
Rogue Fitness
Sequential brands group Inc.
TheraBand
Wacces
Xtreme Bands
Zaj Fit
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Resistance Bands - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exercise Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Exercise Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Exercise Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pull
Up Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Pull Up Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pull Up Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapy Bands by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapy Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapy Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Health & Sports Clubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Health & Sports Clubs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Health & Sports Clubs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Individual by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individual by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Resistance Bands Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 110: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 119: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull
Up Bands and Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline
and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports
Clubs and Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Resistance Bands Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 139: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Resistance Bands estimated at US$1. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resistance Bands Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW