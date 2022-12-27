Karolinska Development’s portfolio company Dilafor has completed recruitment to an extension study of tafoxiparin

English Swedish

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – December 27, 2022. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that its portfolio company Dilafor has enrolled the last patient to an extension of the clinical phase 2b trial with its drug candidate tafoxiparin, which generated positive results in June 2021. The purpose of the extension study is to document the effect of tafoxiparin at further doses.



Up to 30 percent of all pregnant women are subject to planned start of labor, which increases the risk of medical complications in both mother and child and leads to high healthcare costs. The clinical phase 2b study of tafoxiparin that was completed in June 2021 showed a significant positive effect on cervix ripening in first-time mothers that were given treatment for a planned start of labor. The ongoing extension study includes 164 women, and the results are expected to be presented during the first quarter of 2023.

“Following the positive results from the phase 2b study of Dilafor’s drug candidate tafoxiparin last year, we are now looking forward to the results from the extension study. By continuously strengthening the clinical documentation of tafoxiparin, our portfolio company is increasing the opportunities to attract commercial partners to this important project, which has the potential to reduce the risk of complications for both mother and child in connection with childbirth,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development.

Karolinska Development's direct ownership in Dilafor amounts to 1% and indirect ownership interest via KDev Investment in Dilafor amounts to 30%.

