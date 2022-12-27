GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Report 2022: Rising Investments in Mega Infrastructure Projects Fuels Growth

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.03% during 2021-2027.



GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market Trends:



The increasing population in the GCC countries is resulting in the rising construction and remodeling activities of residential and commercial structures. This represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, increasing investments in mega infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads, railways, and airports, are offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Apart from this, the rising focus of GCC countries on economic diversification to reduce the dependence on the oil and gas sector is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, a considerable rise in the travel and tourism sector, along with various upcoming events in the region, is driving the demand for convenient and cost-efficient construction solutions. Additionally, the introduction of stringent government regulations across the region to improve waste management and save energy is propelling the market growth. Moreover, prefabricated buildings do not generate any on-site waste and are more environmentally friendly than conventionally constructed buildings. These product benefits are strengthening the growth of the market in the region.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, component and end-use sector.



Breakup by Product Type:

Prefabricated Building

Structural Steel

The prefabricated building represents the largest product type as it offers design flexibility, cost and energy efficiency, and is more eco-friendly than conventionally constructed structures.



GCC Prefabricated Building Market: Breakup by Component:

Floors and Roofs

Walls

Staircase

Panels and Lintels

Others

GCC Structural Steel Market: Breakup by Component:

H-Type Beam

I-Type Beam

Columns

Angles

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Residential

Institutional

Commercial

Industrial

The residential sector accounts for the majority of the market share due to the rising population and the increasing need for constructing and renovating residential places.



Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Saudi Arabia enjoys the leading position in the market due to growing mega infrastructural projects across the country.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with the detailed profiles of the key player operating in the industry.



This report provides a deep insight into the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a prefabricated building and structural steel manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the GCC prefabricated building and structural steel industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



6 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



7 GCC Prefabricated Building Market: Performance by Component



8 GCC Structural Steel Market: Performance by Component



9 GCC Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market: Performance by End-Use Sector



10 Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



11 UAE Prefabricated Building and Structural Steel Market



12 Other Markets in the GCC Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Key Players Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3zfo5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment