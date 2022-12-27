Global Reporter Gene Assay Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reporter Gene Assay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032765/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Luciferase Assays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Reporter Gene Assay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
In the global Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$762.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Abcam PLC
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biotium
Danaher Corporation
Genecopoeia, Inc.
Geno Technology, Inc.
Invivogen
Merck KGaA
Perkinelmer
Promega Corporation
Promocell
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032765/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Reporter Gene Assay - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Reporter Gene Assay Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 7-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospital & Diagnostic
Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-vitro Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 7-Year Perspective for In-vitro Studies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Luciferase Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for Luciferase Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluorescent
Protein-Related Assays by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beta-Galactosidase Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Beta-Galactosidase
Assays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for Beta-Glucuronidase
Assays by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Assays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Assays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Contract
Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes,
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene Assay by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Clinical
and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research
Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Reporter Gene Assay Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research
Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Product Type - Luciferase Assays,
Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays, Chloramphenicol
Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase Assays,
Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Luciferase Assays, Fluorescent Protein-Related Assays,
Chloramphenicol Acetyltransferase Assays, Beta-Galactosidase
Assays, Beta-Glucuronidase Assays and Other Assays for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by End-Use - Contract Research
Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research Institutes, Hospital &
Diagnostic Laboratories and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Academic & Research
Institutes, Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories and
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Reporter Gene Assay by Application - Clinical and In-vitro
Studies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Reporter Gene
Assay by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Clinical and In-vitro Studies for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032765/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Reporter Gene Assay Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Reporter Gene Assay estimated at US$5. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Reporter Gene Assay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032765/?utm_source=GNW