Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 5.7% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel, Product, Application (Preventive Care, Osteoarthritis, Ligament Injury Repair, Compression Therapy), Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market should witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
There are numerous uses for OTC braces. They may be given to stop the motion of joints, limbs, or other body parts for a specific period of time. This may be essential for proper recovery and posture throughout the injured body part's healing process. Braces are usually recommended for restricting and assisting general movement, removing weight from muscles and joints that are recovering or injured, and changing the shape and function to relieve discomfort and encourage increased mobility. To aid in musculoskeletal rehabilitation, these braces can also be suggested to patients who have broken or shattered bones.
Europe region is anticipated to have a growing demand for OTC braces and supports throughout this region in the near future due to the existence of improved healthcare infrastructure, current products, and trained experts. The rising demand for sophisticated therapies & products in Europe is another significant element anticipated to encourage regional market expansion.
The Germany market dominated the Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $87.5 Million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 6.5% during (2022-2028).
Scope of the Study
By Distribution Channel
- Pharmacies & Retailers
- E-Commerce Platforms
- Orthopedic Clinics & Hospitals
By Product
- Knee Braces & Supports
- Ankle Braces & Supports
- Hand/Wrist Braces & Supports
- Back, Hip & Spine Braces and Supports
- Shoulder Braces & Supports
- Elbow Braces & Supports
- Foot Walkers & Orthoses
- Others
By Application
- Preventive Care
- Osteoarthritis
- Ligament Injury Repair
- Compression Therapy
- Others
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- 3M Company
- Essity AB
- Ossur Hf.
- Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
- Bauerfeind AG
- Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Becker Orthopedic
- DJO Global
- Breg, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Distribution Channel
Chapter 4. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product
Chapter 5. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Application
Chapter 6. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji7y0p
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.