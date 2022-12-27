Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 5.7% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel, Product, Application (Preventive Care, Osteoarthritis, Ligament Injury Repair, Compression Therapy), Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market should witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



There are numerous uses for OTC braces. They may be given to stop the motion of joints, limbs, or other body parts for a specific period of time. This may be essential for proper recovery and posture throughout the injured body part's healing process. Braces are usually recommended for restricting and assisting general movement, removing weight from muscles and joints that are recovering or injured, and changing the shape and function to relieve discomfort and encourage increased mobility. To aid in musculoskeletal rehabilitation, these braces can also be suggested to patients who have broken or shattered bones.



Europe region is anticipated to have a growing demand for OTC braces and supports throughout this region in the near future due to the existence of improved healthcare infrastructure, current products, and trained experts. The rising demand for sophisticated therapies & products in Europe is another significant element anticipated to encourage regional market expansion.



The Germany market dominated the Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $87.5 Million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 6.5% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies & Retailers

E-Commerce Platforms

Orthopedic Clinics & Hospitals

By Product

Knee Braces & Supports

Ankle Braces & Supports

Hand/Wrist Braces & Supports

Back, Hip & Spine Braces and Supports

Shoulder Braces & Supports

Elbow Braces & Supports

Foot Walkers & Orthoses

Others

By Application

Preventive Care

Osteoarthritis

Ligament Injury Repair

Compression Therapy

Others

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

3M Company

Essity AB

Ossur Hf.

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Bauerfeind AG

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Becker Orthopedic

DJO Global

Breg, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 4. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product



Chapter 5. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Application



Chapter 6. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

